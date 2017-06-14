8am Round-Up: Rory McIlroy’s Scottish Open decision is ‘fantastic news’

Rory McIlroy’s decision to play in next month’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Dundonald Links has been hailed as “fantastic news”.

The world No 2 revealed during his US Open press conference at Erin Hills yesterday that he has added the event in Ayrshire to his schedule.

It will be McIlroy’s first appearance in the Scottish Open since 2014, when he finished 14th behind Justin Rose before winning The Open seven days later at Royal Liverpool.

“Fantastic news,” wrote Paul Lawrie on Twitter as he reacted to the announcement by the four-time major winner.

McIlroy will be joining the likes of Open champion Henrik Stenson, former Masters winner Adam Scott and American stars Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar on 13-16 July.

The news was warmly welcomed by Dundonald Links, which is also hosting the ladies’ equivalent a fortnight later, when Lydia Ko will be in that field.

“Absolutely delighted that Rory McIlroy will be teeing it up at Dundonald Links in four weeks,” said a tweet from the host club. “It’s going to be a cracker, hold on to your hats!”

McIlroy had been due to play in the 2015 event at Gullane before being forced to withdraw after injuring himself in a football kickabout with some friends.

He then decided to miss last year’s event at Castle Stuart but has now handed this year’s tournament another massive boost after it had already seen its prize-money increased to a whopping $7 million through being part of the European Tour’s Rolex Series.

The Northern Irishman will play three tournaments in a row – back-to-back Rolex Series events at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by his Foundation and Scottish Open followed by the Open Championship.

“I’m going to play Scottish, so I’m going to play Irish, Scottish and The Open,” said the 28-year old, who has made the decision after missing a number of events this season due to a niggling rib injury.

“That’s a great run of three weeks of links golf and will be a great way to get ready for The Open. I’m excited about that run and to be able to play a lot of links golf in that short time frame.

“Having had such stop-start season with the injury means I need to, and really want to play golf.

“One thing you realise when you are injured is how much you want to play and miss playing. “And I need to play in events to get some momentum and hopefully knock off a couple of really big wins over the summer.”

***

Former winners Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy have both expressed disappointment over the USGA’s decision to cut down heavy rough on four holes at Erin Hills ahead of the US Open starting tomorrow at the Wisconsin venue.

According to the USGA, tall fescue grass on the fourth, 12th, 14th and 18th holes was scythed down yesterday as part of a “prescribed plan based on weather” and not criticism of players.

They had included American Kevin Na, who posted a video on social media earlier of the week of him struggling to find a golf ball despite only being four yards away when he tossed it into the rough and then only being able to move it a foot.

“It’s not unplayable,” insisted 2015 champion Spieth. “I don’t think the golf course is unfair, by any means, because of the fescue.

“We have a wide enough area to hit it and you need to drive the ball well in order to win a US Open.”

McIlroy, the 2011 winner, blasted the decision. “Really?” he said, incredulously. “We have 60 yards from left line (of the fairway) to right line.

“You’ve got 156 of the best players in the world here. If we can’t hit it within that avenue, you might as well pack your bags and go home.”

The Northern Irishman added: “These are the widest fairways we’ve ever played in a US Open.

“Even the first and second cut is another 10 yards on top of that. So if you’ve got 50 or 60 yards to hit into and you’re complaining about the fescue that’s wider than that, I don’t think that’s an issue.

“I get that it’s thick and whatever, but it’s a hazard. If you put red lines [denoting a hazard] just right along that people wouldn’t complain. It’s a US Open, it’s supposed to be a tough test.

“And if guys can’t put it into play within a 50-yard zone I don’t think they’ve got much to complain about.”

***

Defending champion Dustin Johnson has arrived at Erin Hills after becoming a father for the second time.

The world No 1 delayed his arrival in Wisconsin until his partner, Pauline Gretzy, had given birth and a tweet posted yesterday announced the couple have a second son.

Johnson headed straight out for his first practice round after getting to Erin Hills, where he is the title favourite.

“I know it was a late round today,” he posted on Twitter along with a photograph of him signing some autographs. “Thanks to fans that stuck around to see me afterward.”

***

Tiger Woods is reported to have checked himself into rehab for addiction to prescription painkillers as he attempts to avoid losing custody of his two children.

The move follows the 41-year-old’s arrest last month after being found slumped at the wheel of his car, with the engine running, near his Florida home.

Woods tested negative for alcohol but told police that he had taken the sedative medication Xanax.

The 14-time major winner later admitted at a testing facility that he was also taking the powerful painkiller Vicodin.

Now, in a bid to retain joint custody of his daughter Sam (9) and son Charlie (8), Woods is believed to have agreed to attend a 28-day course of treatment at a centre near his home.

***

An additional three spots will be up for grabs in next month’s final qualifying for The Open at Royal Birkdale.

The R&A has increased the number of places on offer in the Claret Jug joust through final qualifying to 15.

“We have received an unprecedented number of entries for final qualifying from golfers aiming to earn at place at The Open this year,” said the R&A’s executive director of championships,

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton.

“So, we have expanded the format to accommodate the record field.”

Notts (Hollinwell) in Nottinghamshire has been announced as the fifth venue for final qualifying alongside Gailes Links, Hillside, Royal Cinque Ports and Woburn.

***

Former Scottish amateur star Michael Stewart is one shot off the lead after carding a seven-under-par 64 in the first round of the Eagle Orchid Scottish Masters at Montrose Links.

Englishman James Simpson is the pacesetter in the PGA EuroPro Tour event after an effort that contained nine birdies at the Angus venue.

***

Newly-crowned Northern Open champion Paul O’Hara is sharing the lead after the opening round of the Titleist and Footjoy PGA Professionals Championship in Ireland.

He finished birdie-eagle at Luttrellstown Castle for a three-under-par 69, matching the effort earlier in the day from 2015 PGA Cup captain Jon Bevan.

***

Chloe Goady made the best start among the Scots in the qualifying phase of the Ladies British Open Amateur Championship at Pyle & Kenfig in Wales.

The St Regulus player carded a two-under 69 to sit joint-third as Swede Linn Grant set the pace after the first of two stroke-play rounds with an impressive 65.