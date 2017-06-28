8am Round-Up: Rickie Fowler won’t get mad or angry

Rickie Fowler says he doesn’t need to get mad to show he’s hungry to win majors.

The 2015 Scottish Open champion was responding to him being criticised for not appearing to be hurting after the recent US Open.

Fowler had led after the opening round at Erin Hills and started the final round two shots off the lead before finishing in a tie for fifth behind Brooks Koepka after a closing 72.

It followed the American closing with a 76 in The Masters earlier in the year to finish joint-11th after starting the last round one off the pace.

“It was kind of unfortunate to see some of the stuff written that was saying I wasn’t angry enough about coming up short,” said Fowler ahead of this week’s PGA Tour event, the Quicken Loans National.

“I’ve always been someone who has controlled my emotions - on and off the golf course.

“Part of the reason that I may have not looked upset at Erin Hills was because I’m not going to show it. Of course I was disappointed that I didn’t get the job done.

“But it wasn’t like I played bad on Sunday. It would have taken a pretty solid round to have a chance to beat Brooks. He went out and won the tournament, someone didn’t lose it.

“I put myself in good position and gave myself a chance. I was pleased about that. But, at the same time, we did have a good chance going into Sunday and I was upset I didn’t get the job done.

“But getting angry? Start showing that I’m mad? That doesn’t work for me.”

***

Lydia Ko is quietly confident that she can become world No 1 again despite slipping to third in the rankings heading into this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, season’s second major.

The Kiwi’s long run at the top of the standings was ended recently by Thai Ariya Jutanugarn before slipping a another spot at South Korea’s So Yeon Ryu became the new No 1 last weekend.

Ko, whose last victory came in the Marathon Classic last July, is refusing to panic as she attempts to win this particular major for the first time as it is held at Olympia Fields Country Club, just outside Chicago.

“This is a new week, and every day is a new day, so you just never know what’s going to happen,” she said.

“I’m trying to stay positive, and to me I’m thinking more about how can I be more consistent and put myself in contention rather than thinking about, hey, I really want to be the No 1 ranked player again.

“I’m working hard to keep consistently putting myself in positions, and no matter what ranked player you are, you can always get better in your game.

“I think that’s the great thing about golf, so that’s what I’m going to continue to keep doing.”

The event was handed a boost when KPMG extended its title sponsorship through to 2023, with prize-money set to rise from $3.5m this week to £3.65m next year.

***

Grant Forrest will have two Americans for company when he tees off tomorrow in the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge in Aviemore.

The Scot’s playing partners for the opening two rounds at Macdonald Spey Valley are Chase Koepka and Julian Suri.

Koepka is the younger brother of new US Open champion Brooks, who won this event in 2013, while Suri is the Challenge Tour’s Road to Oman leader this season.

Two other home hopes, David Law and Scott Henry, are also in featured groups as the event is staged for the 12th time.

Law is out with former Dunhill Links champion Michael Hoey and Englishman Aaron Rai, who played in this year’s US Open at Erin Hills.

Henry, who tied for 10th in the BMW International Open on the main Tour last weekend, has defending champion James Heath and a second Englishman, Matthew Baldwin, in his group.

***

World No 9 Robert MacIntyre got the European Amateur Championship underway today at Walton Heath in Surrey.

The Glencruitten left-hander hit the first shot at 6.30am, in the company of German’s Maximilian Schmitt and Ireland’s Stuart Grehan.

The world-class field of 144 players are following in the footsteps of such past champions as Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia by teeing up in the event.

***

Three players - Ross Munro (Duddingston), Mark O’Donnell (Linlithgow) and Marc Owenson (Gullane) - share the lead on three-under 68 after the opening round of the Scottish Young Pros Championship at West Lothian.

Former European Tour player Alastair Forsyth is lurking ominously in joint-fourth, having maintained his recent good form on the Tartan Tour with a 69.

***

Baberton’s Wendy Nicholson holds the lead heading into the second round of the Scottish Senior Women’s Open at Blairgowrie.

An opening three-over-par 77 on the Rosemount Course earned her a one-shot cushion over Royal Dornoch’s Alison Bartlett.

***

Midlothian face Stirling & Clackmannanshire in a title decider today in the East Women’s Inter-County qualifer at Stirling.

Both teams are sitting on two wins after Midlothian thumped Fife 8-1 while the hosts went one better by whitewashing East Lothian.