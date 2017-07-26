8am Round-Up: Richie Ramsay hoping for ‘one more big week’ in Hamburg

Richie Ramsay is hoping to maintain his recent good form when he tees it up for the fifth week running on the European Tour tomorrow.

The Aberdonian could easily have decided to take a well-earned break after capping a good run by finishing just outside the top 20 in last week’s Open at Birkdale.

But he has kept the Porsche European Open on his schedule and is feeling confident about getting in the mix in an event being played near Hamburg.

“This is my fifth week and the reason I’m playing is because I feel like I’m playing good,” said Ramsay, who is sitting 20th in the Race to Dubai.

“I just want to get out there and compete, and try to put a number together. I took Monday off to relax and let the body rest and can hopefully have one more big week.”

Ramsay produced easily his best performance in seven Open appearances as he tied for 22nd behind Jordan Spieth in Southport.

“It went so quick, a little bit of a blur,” he recalled. “I just remember Friday was an incredible day, really tough conditions, my ball striking was great, the fans were incredible, and then you kind of think can it get better than this and then it did!

“Sunday was brilliant with the walk down 18, obviously with the stands being packed and the yellow leaderboards, and all of those things you see when you are a youngster on TV.

“You got to kind of live that and I said to someone that I effectively got to live the dream that week, so it was great fun.”

David Drysdale, the only other Scot to make the cut at Birkdale, has started a three-week break, but Ramsay has six other compatriots for company.

They are Marc Warren, Scott Jamieson, Stephen Gallacher, Duncan Stewart, Scott Henry, and Craig Lee.

The field is headed by US Ryder Cup star Patrick Reed and also includes Austin Connelly, the young Canadian who gave a great account of himself in The Open.

***

Carly Booth has joined two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson in signing up to play with the brightest golf balls in the business.

The Scottish star will be playing in this week’s Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links with a Pink Volvik S4 golf ball after signing a multi-year deal with the company.

Booth, who put pen to paper during a visit to last week’s Open Championship, joins Watson and multiple LPGA winners such as Lee Il Hee and Chella Choi in using the ball.

“I just love playing with the Pink Volvik ball because it makes my game so much more colourful and fun,” she said.

“I first used the S4 ball during qualifying for the US Open and instantly loved the control it gave me, both off the tee and around the greens.”

Jason Stewart, European Manager for Volvik, said: “Having Carly as part of the new Volvik team is great for the brand and demonstrates that quality coloured golf balls are here to stay.”

***

Edinburgh-based American Beth Allen has spoken of her pride in carrying #scotspirit around the world with her this year in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour.

The 35-year-old Californian fell in love with Scotland when she joined the LET in 2008 and says her passion for her adopted country is reflected in VisitScotland’s global campaign, which highlights how different people from across the country embody the ‘Spirit of Scotland’.

Speaking as she prepared for this week’s Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links, Allen said: Beth said: “Scotland is a magical place. Whether I am walking the gothic streets of Edinburgh, shopping beneath the castle, crossing the Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course or hiking around Loch Lomond I always experience something different.

“I cannot say enough about the people of Scotland who have made this Californian feel incredibly welcome and they are the reason that the place is so unforgettable.

“I am immensely proud to carry #scotspirit on my golf bag as I travel the world playing the game I love on both the Ladies European Tour and now the LPGA.”

***

Prostate Cancer UK and the Scottish Senior Open are extending their association into a third year with confirmation.

The 25th anniversary edition of the Scottish Senior Open, to be played at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian next week, will see all income from entrance to the event being donated to Prostate Cancer UK.

This represents the third successive Scottish Senior Open in which the tournament has linked arms with the leading men’s health charity.

Admission is free on all three days, but car parking will be charged at £5 for a solo driver and £10 per car with two or more occupants.

***

Balmore’s James Wilson and Joe Bryce of Bathgate are chasing title glory heading into the final round of a Faldo Series event at The Duke’s Course near St Andrews.

After rounds of of 70 and 71, Wilson sits second, a shot ahead of Bryce (72-70), with the pair having England’s Matthew Wilson (69-69) in their sights.