8am Round-Up: Phil Mickelson and ‘Bones’ Mackay part ways

Phil Mickelson and Jim “Bones” Mackay have parted way after 25 years - the longest golfer and caddy relationship in golf.

But the possibility of Mackay linking up with Jon Rahm has been immediately ruled out by the Spanish star.

Mickelson claimed all but one of his worldwide successes with “Bones” at his side, including back-to-back wins in the Scottish Open and The Open in 2013.

“Player-caddie relationships don’t often last that long,” said Mackay, announcing the duo’s spell working together had now come to an end. “I will always be grateful that I was around to witness so much of Phil’s career.

“When Phil hired me in 1992, I had one dream: to caddie in a Ryder Cup. Last year, at Hazeltine, Phil played in his 11th straight Ryder Cup. It was cool to have a front-row seat.”

Mickelson, who hasn’t won since claiming the Claret Jug for the first time at Muirfield, will have his brother, Tim, on the bag for the rest of this season.

“After 25 very rewarding and memorable years, Bones and I have mutually decided to end our player-caddie relationship,” said the left-hander in a separate statement.

“Our decision is not based on a single incident. We just feel it’s the right time for a change.

“Bones is one of the most knowledgeable and dedicated caddies in the world. He is always prepared and has the ability to make decisions in pressure packed situations.

“Bones is without a doubt one of the most thoughtful people that I have ever known. The next player to work with him will obviously be very lucky.

“My relationship and history with Bones far exceeds golf. He has been one of the most important and special people in my life since the day we met and I will always be grateful for everything he has done for me.

“Amy and I, and our children, will always think of Bones, Jen, Oliver, and Emma as family. We are looking forward to sharing life and friendship with them forever.”

World No 11 Rahm, who is managed by Tim Mickelson, responded to rumours that Mackay could be about to become his new caddie.

“I just want to clarify a couple of things I have read on social media,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. “There’s a rumour about me and Bones. It’s both really unfair and untrue.

“I love the relationship I have with my caddie, Adam Hayes. He’s a great guy. We work great together and there’s no way I would ever change it.”

***

Open champion Henrik Stenson is to headline the Hero Challenge at next month’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

The one-hole knock-out contest takes place at Dundonald Links on Tuesday, 11 July - two days before the Ayrshire course stages the Scottish Open for the first time.

Stenson will be among eight players competing in the Hero Challenge, which proved a huge success when it was staged for the first time at last October’s British Masters at The Grove.

“The inaugural Hero Challenge proved hugely popular with players and spectators last year,” said European Tour chief executive Kkeith Pelley.

“We have embraced shorter formats like the Hero Challenge and the recent GolfSixes tournament to appeal to new audiences.

“This one-hole straight knockout contest provides fast-paced entertainment, whilst showcasing the considerable skill of our players.”

Television host Vernon Kay will present the action as eight players take part in seven quick-fire head-to-head straight knockout matches, with the entire contest concluded in less than an hour.

Get free entry to the Hero Challenge at Dundonald Links by booking at www.lostintv.com/hero.htm

***

Robert MacIntyre, last year’s beaten finalist, faces a Chinese challenge in today’s first round of the Amateur Championship at Royal St George’s.

The Glencruitten left-hander and Drumoig’s Connor Syme were facing an earlier test than six compatriots after just scraping through the stroke-play qualifying in Kent.

MacIntyre is up against Zheng Kai Bai in one of 13 matches in the opening round while Syme takes on Englishman David Langley.

Christopher Maclean (Balmore), Craig Howie (Peebles), Sandy Scott (Nairn), Craig Ross (Kirkhill), Euan Walker (Barassie) and Ryan Lumsden (Royal Wimbledon) are all through to the second roudnd.

***

John Fraser will be hoping to make local knowledge count in the Scottish Seniors Open Championship when it gets underway today at Royal Burgess.

Downfield’s Graham Bell, winner of the Scottish Seniors Order of Merit last year, is also in a field that includes players from all around the world.

***

Organisers say the Alfred Dunhill Championship will not take place this year while improvements are being made to Leopard Creek Golf Club.

South Africa’s Sunshine Tour, which co-sanctions the event with the European Tour, says the course in Malelane, Mpumalanga, will “not be ready to host a championship event” during the upgrades.

South African Brandon Stone won the event last December.