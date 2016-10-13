8am Round-Up: Paul Lawrie gets new sponsor on board

Pinmar, one of the world’s biggest superyacht finishing companies, has signed an ambassador agreement with Paul Lawrie.

The agreement will see Lawrie wearing the Pinmar logo on his cap, starting at this week’s British Masters at The Grove.

Pinmar is part of the Global Yachting Group and its executive chairman, Remy Millott, said: “We’re delighted to be announcing this partnership with Paul given his achievements and profile as a great ambassador to golf.

“We look forward to having him represent the company and also host our clients over the coming years.”

Lawrie added: “I’m really excited to have Pinmar on board as a new sponsor and look forward to working closely with them at their very prestigious annual golf event.”

***

On-form John Duff scored his third scratch success of the season on the North-East Alliance circuit with a two-under-par 68 at Ballater.

The Newmachar player finished one ahead of Joel Hopwood (Royal Aberdeen), Fergus Milne (Banchory) and Sean Lawrie (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre).

***

Craig Gordon returned to Ratho Park, where he played as an amateur, to win the third East Alliance event of the season.

The Edinburgh Golf Centre player carded a five-under-par 64 to claim the Andrew Oldcorn Trophy, pipping Oldcorn and Kingsknowe amateur Paul Bradbury by a shot in an event that involved 99 players.

***

Heavy rain in Bulgaria meant no play was possible on the third day of the UniCredit PGA Professional Championship of Europe at the Pravets Resort.

Montrose man Graeme Brown is sitting joint-seventh, four off the lead, as organisers attempt to play what will now be the third and final round today.