8am Round-Up: Padraig Harrington back in world’s top 100

Padraig Harrington is back in the world’s top 100 after claiming his 15th European Tour title with victory in the Portugal Masters.

The 45-year-old Irishman has jumped 62 spots to 97th in the latest rankings following his hard-earned one-shot success over defending champion Andy Sullivan in Vilamoura.

It’s the first that time that Harrington has been in the world’s top 100 since he tied for 20th in the Open Championship at St Andrews last year.

The three-time major winner had dropped to as low as 163rd earlier this season.

Russell Knox, who tied for 10th in the PGA Tour’s CIMB Classic in Malaysia, remains 20th in the world as he prepares to defend his WGC-HSBC Champions title in Shanghai this week.

Martin Laird has dropped three spots to 137th with Marc Warren next among the Scots in 187th.

***

Three Scots - Gemma Dryburgh, Kylie Walker and Sally Watson - are through to stage three in this season’s LPGA Tour Qualifying School.

In the latest phasse of the process in Florida, Dryburgh and Walker tied for 19th while Watson also advanced in joint-67th.

Others to pass the test included English amateur Bronte Law, who finished second behind Norwegian Marianne Skarpnord, Mel Reid and Irish amateur Leona Maguire.

***

Duncan Stewart is sitting ninth in the Road to Oman with two events to go in the Challenge Tour season.

The Edinburgh-based player clocked up his sixth top-10 of the campaign as he closed with two 65s to finish joint-sixth behind Englishman Marcus Armitage in the Foshan Open in China.

Stewart has already secured a step up to the European Tour next season as he’s amassed enough money to earn of the 15 cards up for grabs off the second-tier circuit.

Scott Henry (29th) is the only other Scot currently heading to the Grand Final in Oman next week, though Ross Kellett sits just one spot outside the top 45.

A good performance in this week’s final regular event of the season in Ras Al Khaimah can get the Motherwell man to Muscat as well.

***

It was a Welsh 1-2 in the Italian Senior Open as Stephen Dodd held off compatriot Philip Price at Golf Club Udine to claim his maiden victory on the over-50s circuit.

Dodd, who made his Senior Tour debut at the Senior Open at Carnoustie in July, carded round of 69, 64 and 71 for nine-under-par total, winning by one from over-50s debutant Price.

“It’s nice to do get a win so early in my career on the Senior Tour,” said former Amateur champion Dodd.

“One of my goals at the start of the year was win this season and I’ve achieved that. It’s a big confidence boost for me and I can now look forward to next year.”

Ross Drummond was the top Scot in joint-14th, seven shots behind the winner.

***

Despite missing out on the Tour Championship in Spain, Braid Hills Golf Centre player Paul McKechnie finished as top Scot on this season’s PGA EuroPro Tour Order of Merit.

McKechnie, who played in 10 events on the third-tier circuit, ended up 27th with earnings of £7,948, just ahead of John Henry on £6,719.

Neil Fenwick was next in 30th, five spots ahead of Ryan Campbell after he tied for 11th in the season-ending event at Desert Springs in Spain.

Three English players - Matthew Cort, Peter Tarver-Jones and Chris Griffiths - and Welsh duo Richard James and Matt Laskey secured the Challenge Tour cards up for grabs this season.

***

Four Scottish players - Greig Hutcheon, Graham Fox, Paul O’Hara and Ian Campbell - head out at Saunton in Devon today at the start of the PGA Play-Offs.

The top 10 in a 24-man field will earn places in next season’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth while three automatic spots are also up for grabs in next year’s PGA Cup team.

The event, which has been held in Turkey in recent years, boasts its strongest-ever field, with the likes of Damian McGrane, Robert Coles, Andrew Raitt and Philip Archer set to provide stiff competition for the Scots.

***

Perth man Daniel Young finished 38th on the Alps Tour Order of Merit after a closing 72 saw him slip to joint-17th in the third-tier circuit’s Grand Final in Italy.

Englisman Matt Wallace signed his season off in style at Miglianico Country Club by claiming a sixth victory and could be one to watch when he moves up to the Challenge Tour next year.