8am Round-Up: Martin Laird pulls out of Australian PGA

Martin Laird has scrapped plans to travel halfway across the world from his home in America to play in this week’s Australian PGA Championship.

The three-time PGA Tour winner had been scheduled to tee up in the event starting at the RACV Royal Pines Resort in Queensland on Thursday.

But his name is no longer on the entry list, leaving Stephen Gallacher, Duncan Stewart, Ross Kellett and Bradley Neil as the sole Scors in the field.

Gallacher, who is making his first appearance since the Portugal Masters in October, broke his journey to Australia by spending a couple of days in Dubai with coach Alan McCloskey.

The Ryder Cup star was based at the new Trump Dubai course, which is set to open early next year, and wrote on Twitter: “What a track!”

***

Solheim Cup star Suzann Pettersen is set to make her debut in the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters when the event brings down the curtian on the 2016 LET schedule at Emirates Golf Club next week.

“It will be fun playing Dubai, a city I have heard many good things from fellow players and know the tournament attracts a very strong field each year,” said the 35-year-old Norwegian, who boasts 22 professionals wins, including 15 on the LPGA and seven on the Ladies European Tour

“It will feel nice to have my name written on a famous trophy, but I don’t want to get ahead of time and will take things as they come.”

Pettersen’s title rivals on the Majlis Course will include China’a Shanshan Feng, who pipped her in the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia in October.

***

The Philippine Masters is set to join the European Tour and Asian Tour Schedules in 2018 as a co-sanctioned tournament.

The event will mark the European Tour’s first visit to the Philippines since 1995, when Fred Couples won the Johnnie Walker Classic at the Orchard Golf and Country Club.

It follows the announcement of the Strategic Alliance between the European Tour and Asian Tour last July.

“The Philippine Masters further increases the playing opportunities for our members, and strengthens our Strategic Alliance with the Asian Tour,” said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

***

The R&A has opened a new Asia-Pacific office at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

“I’m delighted to officially open the new Asia-Pacific office for The R&A in Singapore,” said Keith Macintosh, captain The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews Keith Macintosh.

“Singapore is a hugely important centre in the region and is an ideal location for the new office. It will be central to the R&A’s efforts to support the development of golf throughout Asia-Pacific.”

Dominic Wall, Director – Asia-Pacific at The R&A, added: “The R&A holds a long association with the Sentosa Golf Club and was a logical choice for the location of the new office given its close proximity to the headquarters of the Asian Tour and the European Tour and other sporting organisations based in Singapore.”