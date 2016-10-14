8am Round-Up: Martin Laird in top 10 in California

Martin Laird made a promising start to the new PGA Tour season to sit in the top 10 after the opening round of the Safeway Open in California.

The Scot carded six birdies in a five-under-par 67 at Silverado County Club in Napa, where American Scott Piercy set the pace with a course-record 62.

Starting his 10th season on the US circuit, Laird took up where he left off at the end of the last campaign, when he enjoyed a welcome return to form.

Piercy made 12 birdies to sit two shots clear of Paul Casey and Patton Kizzire.

“I think I made more putts in feet than I did all of last season,” the leader told pgatour.com.

Spain’s Jon Rahm had a debut PGA Tour round to remember as he made a hole-in-one at just his second hole - the 11th.

Phil Mickelson, a member of USA’s winning Ryder Cup side at Hazeltine a fortnight ago, carded a two-under 70.

***

Raymond Russell, the 2010 winner, shared the lead after the opening round of the Beko Classic at Gloria Golf in Belek, Turkey.

The Scot carded a flawless seven-under-par 65 to sit at the top of the leaderboard alongside Englishman Phil Golding.

Russell, the 1996 Cannes Open champion, opened with two birdies before finishing with a hat-trick of gains.

Fellow Scot Graham Fox had a hole-in-one - at the 17th - in his 71, one better than former Open champion John Daly.

***

Vikki Laing was the leading Scot at the end of the first day in the Xiamen International Open in China.

As Yuting Shi set the pace with a seven-under 65, Laing signed for a 70, one better than Pamela Pretswell.

Carly Booth, the only other Scot in the field, was just outside the cut mark after a 74.

***

Montrose man Graeme Brown finished joint-10th in the UniCredit PGA Professional Championship at Prevets in Bulgaria.

In an event reduced to 54 holes by heavy rain, Brown signed off with a 73 for a four-under total, finishing 10 behind Ralph Miller as the Dutchman claimed the Euros 10,000 top prize.

***

Daniel Young, the 2015 Scottish Amateur Championship runner-up, was sitting just outside the top 20 after the opening round of the Abruzzo Open on the Alps Tour.

The Perth man carded a one-under-par 70 to lie six shots behind Frenchman Raphael Marguery at Miglianico.

***

Former Scotland international Brian Soutar showed he can still play a bit by winning the Midland Alliance event at Pitreavie.

Soutar, who won the South African Amateur Championship before taking a break from the game, fired a four-under-par 67 for a three-shot victory at the Dunfermline course.