8am Round-Up: Marc Warren up to 70th in Race to Dubai

Marc Warren has jumped 55 spots to 70th in the Race to Dubai after finishing fifth behind Tyrrell Hatton in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The dramatic leap, which resulted from Warren picking up a cheque for

£155,832 at St Andrews, has switched the Scot’s focus from trying to hang on to his card to aiming to make the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

That means getting into the top 60 after the second of this season’s Final Series events - the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa next month.

After missing the cut in the Dunhill Links, Richie Ramsay has slipped out of a Tour Championship spot, having dropped to four spots to 62nd.

In other money-list moves, David Drysdale is down one spot to 91st despite making it to the final day at St Andrews but Craig Lee is up 15 spots to 108th after finishing joint-25th at St Andrews.

***

Edinburgh-based Beth Allen is celebrating her second victory of the season on the Ladies European Tour after recording a dramatic triumph in the Lacoste Ladies Open de France.

The 34-year-old American trailed Spaniard Diana Luna by four shots with nine holes to play Golf de Chantaco before winning by that same margin after picking up an eagle and two birdies in a stirring finish.

“It feels so great,” said Allen, who signed off with a 67 for a 14-under-par total of 266 as she earned €37,500 and is now €25,471 behind Shanshan Feng in the LET’s Order of Merit race.

“The first time I won (in the ISPS HANDA Ladies European Masters at The Buckinghamshire in July) it was from quite far back so I had to wait, but it was really great to win in the last group.

“I knew I needed to stay patient. I wasn’t happy with my first nine but I knew that if I could stay patient I could have a chance. In the end, I did.”

Scot Sally Watson finished fifth - her best performance of the season - after a closing 68.

***

Ayrshireman Jack Doherty produced his best performance of the season on the Challenge Tour as he finished joint-fourth behind Swede Johan Edfors in the Terre dei Consoli Open in Italy.

Doherty, who closed with a 68 for a nine-under 279 total, is up to 97th in the Road to Oman after maintaining the form that earned him third spot in the recent European Tour Qualifying School stage one event at The Roxburghe.

Former Scottish Open champion Edfors claimed his fourth Challenge Tour triumph with a three-shot victory.

***

Catriona Matthew slipped to joint-20th after a closing 75 in the Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship in Tapei.

The North Berwick woman, who’d opened with rounds of 71, 70 and 69, picked up $21,787 for her effort in an event won by Korean Ha Na Jang.

***

Colin Montgomerie, a recent winner on the circuit in Canada, had to settle for a share of 35th in the latest Champions Tour event.

Following rounds of 68, 70 and 69 for a six-under-par total, the Scot finished 10 shots behind Jay Haas, who claimed the Toshiba Classic in Newport Beach in California in a play-off.

Haas birdied the first in the title shoot-out with fellow American Bart Bryant after the pair had tied on 197.