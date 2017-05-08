8am Round-Up: John Daly records first win since 2004

Two-time major champion John Daly recorded his first victory in 13 years with a one-shot win in the Champions Tour’s Insperity Invitational in Texas.

The 51-year-old survived a bogey-bogey finish at The Woodlands to end up a shot ahead of two fellow Americans, Kenny Perry and Tommy Armour.

A final-round 69 gave Daly a 14-under-par 202 total as he claimed his first triumph since landing the 2004 Buick Championship.

“It wasn’t pretty at the end, but I got it done and that’s all that matters,” he said. “A win is a win...and I didn’t think it would come this soon.”

Daly has been one of golf’s most colour characters since he won the 1991 US PGA Championship after being the last man into the field at Crooked Stick.

He then became Open champion four years later, beating Italian Costantino Rocca in a play-off at St Andrews.

His career since then has mainly been memorable for all sorts of controversies, including being hit with a six-month suspension by the PGA Tour.

His first Champions Tour triumph came in the same event where he made his debut on the over-50s circuit last year.

“Now, I can say I’m a champion on the Champions Tour, which is really cool,” said Daly. “Hopefully, I can keep this confidence going.”

***

World No 1 Dustin Johnson just missed out on a fourth straight success as he was pipped by fellow American Brian Harman in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Harman holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole at Wilmington in North Carolina to finish a shot ahead of Johnson on his return from the back injury that forced him to miss The Masters.

Prior to that setback, Johnson had won the Genesis Open, WGC-Mexico Championship and the WGC-Dell Match in successive appearances.

“I didn’t really know what to expect this week because I didn’t really get to practice leading into this tournament,” he said after closing with two 67s.

“The first couple days I didn’t play that great, but really played nicely on Saturday and Sunday and so I’m happy with where the game is going into next week.”

That was reference to the Players Championship at Sawgrass, where Johnson will head arguably the strongest field of the year in the game’s so-called fifth major.

Harman signed off with a 68 for a 10-under-par 278 total as he claimed a second PGA Tour title, having made his breakthrough on the circuit in the John Deere Classic in 2014.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “I three-putted that 15th hole, knew it was going to be tough to birdie those last couple. But I stuck to my game plan and just did it.”

Pat Perez finished alongside Johnson in joint-second, with Spaniard Jon Rahm a shot further back in fourth spot.

Scottish Open champion Alex Noren, who was in the last group with overnight leader Patrick Reed, slipped to joint-31st after a closing 77.

Martin Laird, the sole Scot in the field due to Russell Knox taking a week off to prepare for the Players Championship, finished in a share of 42nd on level-par following a last-day 74.

***

Korea’s Sei Young Kim won the LPGA’s Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Match Play Championship in Mexico City.

The 24-year-old beat Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn on the last green in a thrilling final at at Club de Golf Mexico.

Kim laid the foundations for her victory over last year’s LPGA Player of the Year with a stunning start to the match, opening birdie-eagle-birdie.

“She is an aggressive player,” said the winnerof Jutanugarn. “Even with the 3-up start, I was still very nervous and focused on making birdies, just kept playing as if I was one down.”

The win was is expected to see Kim move up from 12th to eighth in the women’s world rankings.

***

Teenager Jamie Stewart finished as top Scot as Englishman Jack Singh-Brar recorded a wire-to-wire win in the Lytham Trophy.

Stewart, from Old Ranfurly, closed with rounds of 71 and 73 for a 15-over-par 295 total at The Open venue, claiming a share of seventh spot.

Singh-Brar, who had been out in front since an opening 68, finished two shots ahead of fellow Englishman Charlie Strickland in the end on 288.

Forres man Jeff Wright slipped from second at halfway to joint-16th at the finish after closing with two 78s.