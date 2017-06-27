8am Round-Up: Jack Nicklaus says Tiger Woods faces ‘very hard time’

Jack Nicklaus says Tiger Woods will have a “very hard time” trying to get back playing competitve golf after his recent off-course problems.

Woods was arrested in Florida last month on suspicion of driving under the influence, with his claim that alcohol was not involved and that he’d suffered an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications” being supported by the police.

The 14-time major winner has since revealed he is receiving “professional help” to manage his medications as he battles with both back pain and a sleep disorder.

“He’ll have a very hard time. I don’t know whether Tiger will play much golf anymore,” said Nicklaus in an interview with USA Today.

“He might come back and play - I think it would be pretty tough for him, after getting (his spine) fused and as many problems as he has had recently.

“His are more life problems than they are golf problems right now.”

***

Falkirk’s Ryan Campbell won a 10-man play-off for one spot as he was among seven Scots to come through regional qualifying for the 146th Open Championship.

Campbell progressed in the shoot-out at Frilford Heath but only after a long and nervous wait after he’d shot a level-par 72 in the first group out at 7am.

He then watched two of his compatriots, Largs pro Paul Robinson and Glenbervie’s Fraser Moore, card 70 and 71 respectively to secure spots before eventually sharing their joy.

“I didn’t think 72 was going to be enough but just managed to hang on for the play-off,” said Campbell.

“There were 10 of us playing for one place at final qualifying and I managed to birdie the first play-off hole - the par-5 10th - which left just myself and one other.

“I then managed to scramble a par up the 17th after a bad drive, hitting probably the best bunker shot I’ve ever hit off a downslope to a foot to stay in it.

“Then I hit a good drive up 18 and pitched to around 15 feet. It was nice to roll that in and get through. It was a big relief as play-offs are no fun!”

Other Scots to progress to next week’s final stage were Carnoustie duo Keir McNicoll and Will Porter, Paul Lawrie Golf Centre-attached Paul Shields and Lothians man Raymond Russell.

McNicoll and Porter shared top spot at Panmure, where Shields progressed in play-off, while Russell finished joint-second at Sandy Lodge in Hertfordshire.

The success gives Russell the chance of re-living his best memory in The Open, having finished fourth behind Mark O’Meara at Royal Birkdale in 1998.

***

Two-time major champion John Daly has withdrawn from this week’s US Senior Open at Salem Country Club with a shoulder injury.

Daly, who won the Insperity Invitational earlier in the year for his first Champions Tour title, has not played since he tied for 17th in the Senior PGA Championship last month

***

Robert Cooper will tee it up alongside Andrew Oldcorn at this year’s Scottish Senior Open after triumphing by one point in a qualifying event at The Renaissance Club.

Cooper, who plays out of Pannel Golf Club in Harrogate, scored 33 Stableford points in testing conditions on Scotland’s Golf Coast to secure his spot in the event.

***

Midlothian were one of the first-day winners in the East Women’s County Championship, beating big rivals East Lothian 6.5-2.5 at Stirling.

Hosts Stirling and Clackmannan beat Fife 5.5-3.5 in the other opening encounter.