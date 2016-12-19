8am Round-Up: Haggs Castle to stage Tour qualifier

Haggs Castle is to be part of the PGA EuroPro Tour Qualifying School process for the second year in a row.

Following the third-tier circuit’s successful first visit to the Glasgow venue earlier this year, it will host a first-stage qualifier once again in 2017.

That will take place on 29-30 March, the same time that the battle for cards will get underway at five other venues in the UK - Caversham Heath, Chart Hills, Players Club, Formby Hall and Mannings Heath.

Players successful at the first stage will advance to the 54-hole final, to be played at Frilford Heath on 5-7 April.

Clydeway Golf’s James Steven won this year’s qualifier at Haggs Castle, bearing John Henry (Clydebank and District) by a shot.

Entries for the PGA EuroPro Tour Qualifying School open on 4 January and is open to all professional golfers as well as amateurs with a handicap of two or less.

***

Rising Indian star Amandeep Drall joined first-round leader Céline Boutier of France at the head of affairs on 10-under-par after 36-holes at the Ladies European Tour’s Lalla Aicha Tour School Final Stage in Morocco.

Conditions were much warmer in Marrakech for the second round, which was played under blue skies at the Samanah and Amelkis courses.

Drall , the No 2-ranked player on the Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour Order of Merit, fired a four-under-par 68 at the Amelkis Course, while Boutier backed up her opening 65 with a 69 at the Samanah Course.

“My iron play was great,” said Drall, who has won four tournaments on the Indian domestic circuit in 2016.

“I only missed three greens and rolled in a lot of putts, so it was consistent hitting: fairway, green; fairway green.”

The three Scots in the field all have work today heading into the third round. Laura Murray (76) is tied for 60th; Jane Turner (72) sits in a share of 67th and Heather Stirling (77) is joint-77th.

***

Gary Lineker revealed during the 2016 BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards that he’d made a few quid on Danny Willett becoming Masters champion back in April.

Interviewing the Yorkshireman during the glitzy bash in Birmingham, Lineker said: “I thought you might have it on this evening, the green jacket. I suppose you pop it out of the wardrobe every now and again, don’t you?”

After Willett replied by saying that the jacket is safely hanging up, Lineker added: “Well I want to thank you anyway because I had a few quid on you just before the last day, so thanks very much!”

***

Swede Magnus P Atlevi has been awarded the title of European Senior Tour Rookie of the Year after a stunning full debut season on the over-50s circuit.

Atlevi, winner of the Paris Legends Championship at Le Golf National, host venue of the 2018 Ryder Cup, finished second on the European Senior Tour Order of Merit with earnings of €211,556.

One of the highlights of Atlevi’s season was finishing joint-third behind Paul Broadhurst in the Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie.

***

Amateur champion Scott Gregory is among four English players heading to Australia next month to prepare for the 2017 campaign.

Along with Bradley Moore, Marco Penge and Alfie Plant, Gregory will compete in the Australian Master of the Amateurs at Royal Melbourne, The Australian Amateur at Yarra Yarra, the Avondale Amateur the New South Wales Amateur at Terrey Hills and Killara.