8am Round-Up: Erin Hills is ‘links course on steroids’

Spanish star Jon Rahm has described Erin Hills, venue for this week’s 117th US Open, as being like a “links course on steroids”.

While the fairways at the Wisconsin venue are generous compared to what players have come to expect for the season’s second major, knee-high fescue grass in the rough is proving a big talking point in the build up to Thursday’s first round.

In a video posted on social media, American Kevin Na threw a ball into the thick stuff, which lurs just a few feet off the fairways, and had trouble finding it.

“Every hole we’ve got this, every hole,” moaned Na, who was then only able to move the ball about a foot when he did eventually locate it.

In a pre-tournament press conference, Rahm acknowledged that the rough is on the tough side on a course that, at 7,741 yards, longest in major history.

“It’s like a links golf course on steroids,” said Rahm, who was the low amateur in a tie for 23rd on that occasion. “Everything is a little bigger.”

On the rough, he added: “I didn’t step in it. There’s no need to injure my wrist this week before I tee off.

“It really looks very penalising. Unless you get extremely lucky where you might be able to move it 120 yards, it looks like a 30-yard chip out to the fairway.

“I think we’ve all seen the videos on social media that Kevin Na and Rickie Fowler and other players posted.

“It doesn’t look easy to move out of there. It wouldn’t surprise me if someone loses a ball and has to take an unplayable (lie).”

***

It’s not only a £10,000 top prize that’s up for grabs in the PGA Professional Championship at

Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland over the next four days.

Adding extra spice to the event is the fact that six spots are still on offer in the Great Britain and Ireland side to defend the PGA Cup at Foxhills in Surrey later this year.

Saunton-based Scot Albert MacKenzie is captain of that team, which already includes Tartan Tour No 1 Greig Hutcheon after he secured a spot through last season’s PGA Play-Offs.

Among those in with a chance of using this week’s event to join him are newly-crowned Northern Open champion Paul O’Hara, Caldwell’s Christopher Currie and Anglo-Scot Ian Campbell.

MacKenzie is also in the field, as is Carnoustie’s Fraser Mann, who is bidding to complete a notable double after winning the PGA Seniors Championship earlier in the year.

***

Newly-crowned national champion Connie Jaffrey spearheads the Scottish contingent in this week’s Ladies British Open at Pyle & Kenfig.

It is the event’s first staging under the R&A banner after the merger with the Ladies Golf Union, but one thing that remains the same is the quality of the field. It is headed on this occasion by world No 1 Leona Maguire, the Irish player who put a move to the professional ranks on hold this season.

Also in the line-up is Olivia Mehaffey, another talented Irish player who recently led Arizona State University to a win over Northwestern in he final of the NCAA Division One championship.

***

There was some impressive scoring in the Grant’s Foods Seniors Spring Fourball event at Buchanan Castle, where Stephen McAllister and Gordon Niven joined forces to claim the spoils.

In a better-ball format, they carded a seven-under-par 63 to win by a shot from former European No 1 Ronan Rafferty and Brian Marchbank, with Craig Imlah and Steven Dunsmore third on 67.

***

The second qualifier in this year’s Belhaven Best Captains and Secretaries produced a victory for Hollandbush pair Gordon Brown and Mark Cairnie at Prestonfield.

The duo headed a 68p-strong field with a 68 at the Edinburgh course, pipping Burntisland Golf House Club, Charleton, Harrison, Brora and West Linton by a shot.

The host club and Logie were the other two qualifiers.

***

Inverallochy’s Marc Watt and Jillian Farrell from Cardross conquered a challenging Macdonald Cardrona course to claim the silverware in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation’s flagship event.

Watt won the boys’ trophy at the Borders venue after a brilliant closing 68 while Farrell picked up the girls’ vase following a wire-to-wire victory.

***

Aidan O’Hagan and Louise Duncan finished top of the class in the Scottish Schools Campionships at Murrayshall.

Rising Renfrewshire star O’Hagan shot rounds of 70 and 72 for a four-shot win in the boyts’ event at the Perthshire venue.

And, in the girls’ event, North Ayrshire’s Duncan finished five shots clear of the field following rounds of 73 and 72.