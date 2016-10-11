8am Round-Up: Calum Hill cards 63 in California

North Berwick’s Calum Hill is five shots off the leading heading into the final round of the Alister McKenzie Invitational in California.

Hill, who is at Oregon State, led the college event after opening with a 63 at the Meadow Club in Fairfax before slipping to joint-11th following a second-round 72.

***

Graeme Brown sits joint-12th, four shots off the lead, after the opening round of the UniCredit PGA Professional Championship of Europe in Bulgaria. The Montrose man carded a one-under-par 71 at Pravets Golf Resort, where German Florian Jahn set the pace in the 72-hole event.

Scott Henderson (72), Craig Ronald (73), Craig Matheson (74) and Norman Huguet (77) are the other Scots in the field.

***

Ryan Campbell and Steven Maxwell shared top spot in the Big Johnson Tour’s Championship at Dundonald Links.

The pair carded level-par 72s at next year’s Scottish Open venue to finish a shot ahead of Wallace Booth, with James Steven, Chris Kelly and Bradley Neil one further back.

“No one from this event picked up enough points to overtake our Order of Merit leader Paul Lawrie who wins a Big Johnsons Tour bag,” said organiser John Henry.

“Thanks to our sponsors and courses that have supported the Order of Merit and I am now looking for venues for this winter to run another one in a bid to keep our aspiring professionals competitive for the start of next season.”

***

Almost 120 hickory golfers wearing stylish outfits inspired by the game’s 1920s and 1930s glory days will tee off at Panmure today in the first round of the World Hickory Open 2016, sponsored by LinkedGolfers.

“Watching competitors from all over the world walk onto the first tee in their finest hickory golf attire with a traditional golf bag over their shoulder is one of the highlights of the World Hickory Open,” said Lionel Freedman, founder and chair of the World Hickory Open.

Competitors in this year’s championship include two-time Major winner and 2014 World Hickory Open champion Sandy Lyle, hickory specialist Paolo Quirici, and 2015 World Hickory Open champion Andrew Marshall.

***

The 20th Faldo Series Grand Final tees off today at Stoke-by-Nayland, where players from 19 nations will join Nick Faldo as they compete over 54 holes in the World Amateur Golf Ranking event.

The event features winners from European Faldo Series events, winners from the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, selected invitees as chosen by the PGA of America and for the first-time ever, invitees from the ANNIKA Foundation.

The Faldo Series and Annika Sorenstam, through her ANNIKA Foundation, are collaborating in an effort to grow global awareness and opportunity through golf.

Carrine Taylor and Alex Simpson are flying the flag for Scotland in the girls’ and boys’ events respectively.

***

All-time leading LPGA Tour money winner Annika Sorenstam will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2016 HSBC Golf Business Forum at the Marriott Sawgrass Resort and Spa from 28 November – 1 December.

The Swede, next year’s Solheim Cup captain, will play an active role in the largest and most significant meeting place of golf industry executives and decision makers with the award being presented for her outstanding contributions, achievements and leadership in both the game and business of golf.