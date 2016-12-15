8am Round Up: Bubba Watson could play with green golf ball at Masters

Two-time winner Bubba Watson could be set to use a green golf ball at next year’s Masters.

The left-hander is reported to be set to leave Titleist to sign with Korean company Volvik, which makes a coloured ball.

Volvik produces golf balls in a variety of colours that are mainly used on the LPGA Tour though Craig Stadler, another former Masters champion, uses them.

So, too, do John Huston and Tim Petrovic and now Watson looks set to add some more colour to his game.

The Ryder Cup player already has a pinked-shafted driver with a pink head in his bag and also wears coloured gloves rather than a traditional white one.

***

Shane Lowry is hoping he might be paired with Tiger Woods for the first time in his career early in the new year.

The pair are both in the field for the Genesis Open, formerly the Northern Trust Open, on the PGA Tour in California in February.

“I’m quite excited to have him back in the game,” said Lowry of Woods, who recently made his comeback after a 15-minth lay-off that followed three separate back surgeries. “I’ve actually never played with him, and all I want to do is play with him once.

“I started watching golf in the late nineties and Tiger Woods was just coming along. Obviously he’s probably one of the main reasons why I started playing the game.”

***

It was a family affair in a Paul Lawrie Winter Series event at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre - Inchmarlo.

Paul Lawrie and son Craig shared the spoils with matching eight-under-par 56s in an event featuring 40 players from the North-East.

They finished two shots ahead of Sam Kiloh, with Kevin Duncan a stroke futher back in third place.

Others in the field included former European Tour Rookie of the Year Scott Henderson, Challenge Tour player David Law and Tartan Tour No 1 Greig Hutcheon.

The handicap spoils went to Deeside’s Willie Skene with a net 61 playing off eight.

***

Model Cindy Crawford drank tequila from the Ryder Cup at Rickie Fowler’s 28th birthday celebrations.

The 2015 Scottish Open champion had the trophy with him at a restaurant in Los Angeles earlier this week.

LPGA Tour star Michelle Wie also attended the birthday bash in Hollywood.

***

Six Scots set out at La Cala in southern Spain today in the final stage of the Alps Tour Qualifying School.

Craig Sutherland, Clarke Lutton and Joe Knox have already passed a 36-hole first-stage test at the same venue.

Now they are joined by exempt trio Ewen Ferguson, Jack McDonald and Jamie Savage for the 54-hole final.

The opening round is being played on the resort’s Asia Course.