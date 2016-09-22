8am Round-Up: Bradley Neil on course in Germany

Former Amateur champion Bradley Neil is on course to bolster the Scottish contingent heading to the second stage in this season’s European Tour Qualifying School.

A week after seeing 10 of his compatriots progress at The Roxburghe, Neil has made an encouraging start in his stage one event at Ebreichsdorf in Germany.

After carding two 68s for an eight-under-par total, the Blairgowrie player is sitting joint-sixth, just two shots off the lead.

Neil signed for two eagles in his opening effort before backing that up with six birdies second time around.

The leading 22 ties after 72 holes go through to the second stage, which will take place in Spain in early November.

***

Lothians duo Neil Fenwick and Louis Gaughan sit three shots off the leading after the opening round of the PGA EuroPro Tour’s Clipper Logistics Championship at Moor Allerton in Yorkshire.

Both players made their three-under-par 68s coming home, with Gaughan picking up five birdies in his inward 32, one better than Fenwick, who was flawless as he picked up three shots in that stretch.

Sitting joint-sixth, the pair have English duo Nathan Kimsey and Alex Wrigley in their sights heading into the second round.

Falkirk’s Ryan Campbell is also handily placed on 69, one ahead of Braid Hills Golf Centre man Paul McKechnie and Conor O’Neil (Mearns Castle Golf Academy).

***

Rayhan Thomas, the young Dubai-based Indian amateur who won the Scottish Boys’ Stroke-Play Championship at Lanark earlier this year, has produced another eye-catching performance on the MENA Tour.

Two weeks after winning the Dubai Creek Open, the teenager finished joint-third behind Spaniard Carlos Balmaseda in the Golf Citizen Open at The Els Club.

Balmaseda eagled the third extra hole to beat England’s Luke Joy in a play-off as the 44-year-old claimed his maiden victory on the third-tier circuit that is based in the UAE.

Amateur Daniel Hendry finished as the leading Scot, tying for 14th, after Paul Doherty dropped down the leaderboard following a closing 76.

Defending champion Clarke Lutton finished 40th alongside another Scot, Danny Kay.

***

The 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris will be played from Friday, September 28 to Sunday, September 30, it has been announced.

It will be only the second time in the event’s history that it has been staged in Continental Europe, following the 1997 visit to Valderrama in Spain.

“To be able to announce the official dates of the Ryder Cup is always a significant milestone in any country’s Ryder Cup journey,” said European Ryder Cup director Richard Hills.

“We are already working on making The 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National one of the biggest and best that Europe has ever staged, and we are sure France will be exceptional hosts for another compelling edition of this great sporting occasion.”

***

Youth tickets for the Open Championship have been extended from 16-21 years of age to 16-24 for next year’s event at Royal Birkdale.

The R&A is also providing free camping accommodation for youth ticket holders once again, having introduced that facility at this year’s event at Royal Troon.

Tickets for the 2017 event go on sale today, with early-bird offers including championship days being on offer for £60 and a weekly ticket costing £230 before 28 February, a saving of £105 on the daily ticket prices for the full week.

A limited number of Twilight Tickets will also be on offer, providing access to the evening action from 4pm onward on Thursday and Friday for only £25.

***

European champions Scotland are in the wooden spoon position heading into the final day of the Senior Men’s Home Internationals at Machynys Peninsula in South Wales.

After losing to England on day one, the Scots were 3-0 up on Wales after the morning foursomes only to lose 5-4 as the hosts produced a dramatic fightback in the singles.

***

Ross Cameron (Saltire Energy) carded a three-under-par 69 over Newmachar’s Hawkshill Course to win the latest North-East Alliance event by two shots from Paul Lawrie Golf Centre player Ross Kellett.