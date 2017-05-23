8am Round-Up: Billy Horschel’s wife reveals she is an alcoholic

Billy Horschel’s wife has revealed she is battling alcoholism - 24 hours after the American returned to winning ways on the PGA Tour.

Horschel was close to tears after his Sunday success in the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas, alluding to a problem in his life that had contributed to him having struggled since winning the Tour Championship in 2014.

“Life gets in the way sometimes,” said the former Walker Cup player. “I’m not able to talk about it right now. But it’s just a lot of stuff happened in the last year and this is nice.”

His wife, Brittany, revealed exactly what that “stuff” was in an announcement on Twitter that has earned the couple widespread respect.

“One year ago, I began a journey to a healthy me; mentally and physically. I will keep this simple, I am an alcoholic,” she wrote on the social media site.

“I say that now without shame. Admitting that to myself, family and friends have saved my life and my marriage.”

The 30-year-old spent two months last summer in a treatment centre, during which time Horschel looked after the couple’s young daughter, Sylar, and also moved the family into a new home.

“Billy silently battled through, with support from family and close friends, a very sad, scary and trying time,” added his wife.

“He deserves to soak in the glory of his win yesterday, throw his feet up and just let out a long, deep breath…. God only knows what went through that man’s head at the time.”

Horschel took to Twitter himself to respond, saying that he was “proud of the journey that my wife is on! She is an amazing mother and unbelievable wife!”

***

Paul Lawrie is among 20 players taking part in the second phase of a unique golf research project to understand how the preparation and routine of elite players can affect their performance.

The project is being carried out by RSM, a leading audit, tax and consulting firm, and the European Tour.

During phase one in 2016, researchers examined the impact of the time players spent over the ball before taking a shot.

In total, the team collected data from 7,672 putts, 4,434 drives, 6,693 approach shots and 1,242 tee shots.

Now phase two starts at this week’s BMW PGA Championship, the first of four tournaments where the data of those 20 players will be collected by a team of 40 volunteers.

It will look at time over the ball, the players’ routines prior to addressing the ball and their pre-round preparation on the practice areas of the course.

The Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in July is another of the event where the research team will be inside the ropes collecting their data.

***

The Claret Jug made a special appearance at Anfield on Sunday for Liverpool’s last game of the season against Middlesbrough.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, the R&A’s executive director of championships, joined Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish on the pitch to show off the iconic trophy to fans.

The stunt was aimed at promoting this year’s Open, which takes place close to Liverpool at Royal Birkdale.

“The Open is a true celebration of golf and one of the world’s great sporting events,” said Cole-Hamilton.

“We look forward to working with Liverpool FC to help promote The Open’s return to the historic links at Royal Birkdale for the tenth time this summer.”

***

Defending champion Chris Wood is flying the flag for greenkeepers during this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Featured on the Bristolian’s for the first time at the European Tour’s flagship event will be the logo of the British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association.

The association has around 6,000 members, drawn from every Open Championship rota course right down to the smallest municipal course.

“Playing at the highest levels of golf, we are blessed with some of the finest golfing conditions in the world,” said Wood

“Such conditions don’t come naturally and are the result of hundreds of hours of hard work by the greenkeeping staff.

“That’s why I’m proud to be flying the BIGGA flag during the BMW PGA Championship and going forwards.”