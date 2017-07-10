8am Round-Up: Big leaps for Richie Ramsay and David Drysdale in world rankings

Richie Ramsay and David Drysdale have both made big jumps in the world rankings after their brilliant finishes in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Ramsay finished joint-second behind runaway winner Jon Rahm following a closing 65 at Portstewart, where Drysdale shot a course-record 63 on the last day to tie for fourth.

David Drysdale reacts to making his seventh straight birdie in a spectacular finish at Portstewart. Picture: Getty Images

The duo earned spots in next week’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on the back of their sterling efforts, as well as enjoying career-best pay-days.

Ramsay picked up £466,604, which eclipsed the £309,163 he earned for winning the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in 2012.

And Drysdale’s cheque for £211,396 beat the £98,178 he pocketed when finishing second in the 2009 Andalucian Open.

As for the world rankings, Ramsay is up 171 spots to 170th while Drysdale has leapt from 347th to 256th.

After his six-shot success, Rahm has broken into the top 10 for the first time to sit eighth, having been 278th after playing in last year’s Open Championship at Troon.

Russell Knox and Martin Laird have both slipped two spots in the latest rankings to sit 48th and 89th respectively.

***

Xander Schauffele, Robert Streb, Jamie Lovemark and Sebastian Munoz have all earned places in the 146th Open.

The quartet secured their Royal Birkdale berths through The Greenbrier Classic on the PGA Tour.

Schauffele, who finished with a birdie to claim his breakthrough win on the US circuit, will be making his debut in the game’s oldest major.

So, too, will Colombian Munoz while Lovemark and Streb will be teeing up in the event for the second and third time respectievely.

“I don’t know how I feel (about playing in The Open) as I’ve never been to Europe,” said Schauffele.

“I’m quarter French, quarter German so just to go to Europe and to England will be a really special experience.”

***

Australian Katherine Kirk birdied the final hole to win thenThornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Wisconsin, closing with a 70 for a 22-under-par 266 total.

The Australian finished a shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai, with South Korea’s Sei Young Kim third on 20-under.

It was Kirk’s first LPGA win since the 2010 Navistar LPGA Classic, having also landed the 2008 Canadian Women’s Open.

Catriona Matthew closed with a 71 for an eight-under-par total, finishing joint-49th.

***

Chesson Hadley has secured a spot on the PGA Tour next season after raking his Web.com Tour earnings for the season through the $200,000 barrier.

It follows the 22-year-old winning the LECOM Health Challenge by a shot from Beau Hossle with a tournament record 23-under-par total at Peek’n Peak’s Upper Course in Findley Lake, New York.

Dornoch’s Jimmy Gunn missed the cut in the event following rounds of 72-70.

***

Next year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation will be held at Ballyliffin Golf Club for the first time.

The County Donegal venue will stage the Rolex Series event on 5-8 July, the week before the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Gullane.

***

Crow Wood’s Ed Wood closed with two 68s to successfully defend the Cameron Corbett Vase, a Scottish Golf Order of Merit event, at Haggs Castle.

His impressive last-day performance gave him a 12-under-par 276 total and a five-shot win over Euan McIntosh (Turnhouse).