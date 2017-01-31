8am Round-Up: Beth Allen becomes 13th AAM golf ambassador

Thirteen golfers will be brand ambassadors for Aberdeen Asset Management this year after Beth Allen, the Scottish-based American who topped the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit last season, became the latest addition to the company’s stable of players.

The 35-year-old, who will carry the Aberdeen Asset Management logo on her clothing as she splits her schedule between the LET and LPGA Tours, joins the likes of Catriona Matthew, Paul Lawrie, Marc Warren and Colin Montgomerie in becoming an ambassador for a company that provides unparalleled support for Scottish golf and golfers based in the game’s birthplace.

“I have wanted to represent Aberdeen Asset Management since moving to Scotland, so I am thrilled,” said Allen, who has seen her career take off in the two years she’s been based in the country, as evidenced by her becoming the first American to top the LET money-list. “Aberdeen’s strong support of Scottish Golf at all levels of the game is unparalleled and I look forward to representing the brand across both the LPGA and Ladies European Tour.”

Allen starts her 2017 campaign with two events in Australia next month before playing on the LPGA Tour in Phoenix and San Diego in preparation for the first major of the season, the ANA Inspiration. However, she’s already looking forward to teeing up in the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in late July.

“It is one of my favourite events, so I was thrilled to hear it has been co-sanctioned between the LET and LPGA this year onwards,” she said of an exciting development that will see the tournament carry a £3.25 million prize fund when it provides a perfect warm up for the Ricoh Women’s British Open when it is staged the following week at Kingsbarns. “With the atmosphere and the fans that follow me round in Scotland, it really feels like home.”

In addition to Allen, Matthew, Lawrie, Warren and Montgomerie, the other current AAM ambassdors are Scott Henry, David Law, Ross Kellett, Jimmy Gunn, Craig Lawrie, Kylie Walker, Pamela Pretswell and Kelsey MacDonald. As well as supporting players individually, the company is also title sponsor of both the men’s and women’s national Opens.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Beth Allen as an Aberdeen ambassador,” said Martin Gilbert, CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management. “Our golf ambassadors act as extensions of our team both on and off the course and we believe Beth’s dedication to the sport along with the fact she plays across both tours will help us promote our brand globally.”

***

Scottish duo Fraser Mann and Kenny Hutton both got off to slow starts in the European Senior Tour Qualifying School final in Portugal.

On a day when Irishman Brendan McGovern shared the lead after an opening 66, Mann carded a 73 while Hutton had to settle for a 77.

Former Musselburgh club pro Mann dropped three shots in a row from the fifth in his round on the Pinta Course at the Pestana Golf Resort.

Hutton, the ex-Downfield PGA pro, had a double-bogey - at the sixth - on his card.

The top five after 72 holes earn cards for the 2017 European Senior Tour.

***

Clubs and volunteers from across the country will go for glory at next month’s Scottish Golf Awards after the category finalists were shortlisted for the showpiece ceremony in Edinburgh.

After a judging panel whittled down a large number of entries, The Club of the Year Award – sponsored by Club Systems International and HowDidiDo – will be contested by Blairgowrie Golf Club, Kingsfield Golf Centre, Mearns Castle Golf Academy and Muir of Ord Golf Club.

Having all achieved success thanks to their fantastic work in their community, the quartet will now have their eyes set on the top prize, with Scottish Golf’s reward of £1,500 matched by a £1,500 support package from the sponsors.

***

Kelsey Macdonald helped Paul McGinley’s team of international pros win the 2017 Abu Dhabi Invitational at Yas Links Golf Club.

The event, played in a Ryder Cup Matchplay format, saw McGinley’s side beat Peter Schmeichel’s Celebrity All-Stars 13-6.

The tournament saw 19 professionals and 19 celebrities each paired with a VIP guest. All competitors played from the back tees with the professionals playing off a +5 handicap.

Macdonald beat Olympic rowing gold medallist Matthew Pinsent 3&2, the same score McGinley won by against Schmeichel.

Other pros taking part included Ian Poulter, Thomas Pieters and Matt Fitzpatrick.

***

Ross Kellett has secured a spot in one of the top events on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

The Motherwell man is heading to Fancourt in a fortnight’s time to play in the Dimension Data Pro-Am.

“A place I’ve always wanted to play,” wrote Kellett, who is preparing for the new Challenge Tour campaign, on Twitter.

***

Ernie Els’ design company is set to create East Africa’s first signature golf resort.

Construction of the Zanzibar Amber Resort is due to begin in 2017.

The new development is located on the north-east of Zanzibar Archipelago, a small cluster of islands renowned for their outstanding natural beauty.