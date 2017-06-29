8am Round-Up: Bernard Gallacher’s ‘great honour’ from Stirling University

Bernard Gallacher said it was a “great honour” to receive an honorary degree from the University of Stirling for his “contribution to sport and accolades in professional golf”.

The winning Ryder Cup captain received the award of Doctor of the University as more than 800 graduates celebrated their achievements on the first day of Stirling’s 50th anniversary summer graduation ceremonies.

“It is a great honour to be present today and to be part of the graduation ceremony at this excellent university,” said Gallacher before delivering a message to the younger graduates.

“If there is a secret to a successful career and life, I strongly believe it is about being passionate in every aspect of a chosen path and believing in one’s self,” he added.

***

Catriona Matthew and Colin Montgomerie are both on major missions this week, having visited famous baseball stadiums in the build up to their respective events in the US.

Matthew was at Wrigley Field in Chicago earlier in the week while Montgomerie took advantage of being in Boston to pop along to Fenway Park.

The visits took place before the pair got down to business in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which is taking place at Olympia Fields, and US Senior Open at Salem Country Club respectively.

Matthew has a decent record in the second women’s major of the season, having finished in the top 40 for the last seven years, including a second in 2013.

Montgomerie, meanwhile, landed the second of his three over-50s majors in the US Senior Open three years ago and will be looking to use this week’s event to spark his 2017 campaign.

The newly-turned 54-year-old was sidelined for a spell due to injury before finishing 25th and 17th in the season’s first two majors on the senior circuit.

***

Former European Tour player Alastair Forsyth holds a two-shot lead at the halfway stage in the Scottish Young Pros Championship at West Lothian.

The Mearns Castle Golf Academy player jumped into top spot on the back of a second-round 67 to sit on six-under-par.

Leading the chase heading into today’s final 36 holes is Dunes Golf Centre’s Kris Nicol (70-68), with Bathgate’s Louis Gaughan and Marc Owenson from Gullane both a shot further back.

***

Inverness teenager Rory Franssen led a promising Scottish start in the European Amateur Championship at Walton Heath.

On a day when Italian Lorenzo Scalise set the pace with a 64, Palmer Cup player Franssen opened with a 67 to sit in a tie for sixth.

Bob MacIntyre (Glencruitten) and Liam Johnston (Dumfries & County) are also handily placed after carding 68s, one better than Craig Howie (Peebles) and Sandy Scott (Nairn).

***

Alva’s Lawrence Allan and John Henry (Clydebank & District) were top Scots on the opening day of the PGA EuroPro Tour’s Grenke Championship at Cumberwell Park.

They carded matching four-under-par 67s to sit joint-17th, four shots behind Australian pacesetter Dimitrios Papadatos.

***

Ryan Evans led his Pentland Land Rover team to victory in the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge Pro-Am at Macdonald Spey Valley in Aviemore.

They pipped an SSE Scottish Hydro team with Grant Forrest as the pro on a card play-off after tying on 57.

***

Host club player Heather Anderson is tied for the lead after two rounds in the Scottish Senior Women’s Open at Blairgowrie.

She shares top spot with Frances Millar on 159 over the Rosemount course, with Baberton’s Wendy Nicholson a shot back after losing her overnight lead.

***

Roxburghe Hotel and Golf Course, near Kelso, has been sold to Bespoke Hotels.

It joins Carnoustie Golf Hotel, Tulloch Castle, Dingwall, and Stonefield Castle, Tarbert in the group’s Scottish portfolio.

“I am delighted that we have reached agreement with Bespoke, knowing that they have exciting plans for the future and will invest significantly in the business,” said The Duke of Roxburghe.