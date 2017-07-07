8am Round-Up: Another major champion joins Scottish Open field

Golf’s newest major champion is the latest addition to one of the upcoming Scottish Opens at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire.

American Danielle Kang, who won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last weekend, has joined the star-studded field for the ladies’ event on 27-30 July.

Her name has been added to a list that already contained current women’s world No 1 So Yeon Ryu, as well as Ariya Jutanugarn, Inbee Park, Lydia Ko, Suzann Pettersen, Michelle Wie and Catriona Matthew.

“It’s fantastic to have the world’s best players come and compete in our national open,” said two-time winner and Scottish No 1 Matthew.

“It’s also a great experience for the Scottish players to see how they get on against seasoned champions from around the world.

“The championship has evolved so much this year and with new prize fund of $1.5million it’s a great opportunity for an up and coming Scot to make a name for herself.”

Other home players currently in the line-up are 2012 winner Carly Booth, Gemma Dryburgh, Kylie Henry, Vikki Laing, Kelsey MacDonald and Pamela Pretswell.

***

Colombian Sebastian Munoz shot a nine-under 61 to lead by two shots from Davis Love III after the first round of The Greenbrier Classic.

In an event offering four spots in the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in a fortnight’s time, Munoz bagged five birdies on the front nine to be out in 29 before finishing with four birdies as he came home on 32.

Swede David Lingmerth, who had a disappointing finish after being to the fore in last week’s Quicken Loans National, is tied for third on 64.

Phil Mickelson, in his first outing since he split with long-time caddie Jim “Bones” MacKay, had a 67 to sit joint-16th.

***

Dornoch’s Jimmy Gunn opened with level-par 72 to sit eight off the lead in the Web.com Tour’s LECOM Health Challenge at Findley Lake in New York.

China’s Zinjun Zhang set the pace after a flawless eight-birdie opening salvo.

***

Catriona Matthew had a brace of 2s but dropped a shot at the last as she signed for a level-par 72 in the opening round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic is Wisconsin.

The Scot is seven shots off the lead, held by South Korea’s Sei Young Kim and Belgium’s Laura Gonzalez Escallon.

***

Mexico’s Ana Mendez posted a second-round 72 for a four-under total to hold the clubhouse lead in the Ladies European Thailand Championship.

She held a one-shot advantage over home amateur Atthaya Thitikul, with Pamela Pretswell (76-76), Vikki Laing (78-74) and Kylie Henry (80-75) all sitting below the projected cut mark of five-over.

Michelle Thomson, who fared best of the Scots with an opening 75, and Kelsey MacDonald were among the later starters on the second day.

***

Two-time European Tour winner Gary Orr has set his sights on winning the Scottish Senior Open at the first attempt.

The new recruit to the over-50s ranks is looking forward to his debut in the event at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian early next month.

“It would be lovely to get back into the winner’s enclosure, but especially in Scotland,” said Orr. “I didn’t realise it’s over ten years since we had a home winner of the tournament, but I am looking forward to teeing up in Scotland again next month.

“My last start in Scotland was at the Scottish Open at Castle Stuart in 2013 and I should be more tuned up for this event after making my Senior debut in Finland recently.

“I can’t complain about three rounds under par and a top-ten finish, but I was definitely a bit rusty. That was probably to be expected after a long spell without a card and pencil in my hand.”

***

Michael Stewart is on course for his second top-10 finish of the season on the third-tier PGA EuroPro Tour.

The Ayrshireman sits joint-ninth on four-under, four shots off the lead, heading into the final round of the Dawson & Sanderson Classic at Longhirst Hall in Northumberland.

Stewart, who finished runner-up in an event at Montrose Links last month, carded six birdies in a second-round 69.

English duo Nick Watson and Nick Marsh are tied for spot, one ahead of compatriot Paul Kinnear.

***

There was a three-way tie for top spot in a qualifier for next month’s Deer Park Masters on the Tartan Tour.

Scott Gillies (Craigielaw), Jason McCreadie (Largs) and Michael Patterson (Kilmacolm) carded matching three-under 69s in an 18-hole shoot-out at the Livingston venue.

A total of 29 qualifiers also included Ross Leeds (Archerfield Links), Musselburgh’s Cameron Marr, Ross Munro (Duddingston) and Bruntsfield Links-attached Shaun McAllister.

***

Irishman Eoin Leonard produced a record-breaking performance to win the Boyd Quaich Memorial students’ event at St Andrews.

The Yale University student closed with a 65 over the Old Course for a brilliant 21-under-par 265 total - a new best for the event.

Leonard, who’d earlier carded scores of 67-67-66, won by nine shots behind Aberdonian Adam Fisher, a student at the University of Missouri.