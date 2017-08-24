Zlatan Ibrahimovic ‘super happy’ to rejoin Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is ready to “finish what I started” after the veteran Sweden striker turned down other offers to re-sign for Manchester United on a one-season deal.

The 35-year-old netted 28 goals for the Red Devils after a free transfer move following his departure from Paris St Germain last summer.

Ibrahimovic’s campaign, though, was prematurely cut short by a knee ligament injury suffered in the Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht on 20 April. However, after initially looking set to depart Old Trafford having not been offered another year, the Premier League club confirmed yesterday a new deal had now been agreed.

Ibrahimovic posted on his social media accounts a photo-shopped image of him, dressed in angelic robes, arm-wrestling Satan and declared: “I UNITED it @manchesterunited”. In an interview with ESPN FC, he revealed it was always his first choice to sign up again with United, but there was a “big chance” of joining the Major League Soccer after his Old Trafford swansong.

“There were a couple of teams reaching out, wanting ‘Ibra-kadabra’ in their team, but I had such a great year with United, we had a great year, we won three trophies. Fantastic guys, great club,” he said. “I’m in a situation where I have to think 360 degrees around me. Everybody is happy about this and I’m super happy,” he said. “I come back to finish what I started.

“From my first year the team has been winning trophies and learning the sacrifice it takes to win a trophy, and the mental part and that is what I think the coach brought the team, the mental thing and me as a player.”

United offered Ibrahimovic the use of their Carrington facilities to carry out his rehabilitation following knee surgery to repair damaged ligaments. Manager Jose Mourinho, pictured, kept a keen eye on the player’s recovery, admitting a new deal could be on the cards last month.

It remains to be seen when Ibrahimovic will be back in action and wearing the No 10 shirt which was vacated after Wayne Rooney left for Everton. However, as always the forward is confident he can make an impact once again.

“I feel good. I work hard, I haven’t had a day off since the injury, I want to keep playing at the top level and you need to build up the knee,” he said. “I don’t want to be something I wasn’t, I want to be the one I was and even better.”

Mourinho is also confident the frontman can, once fully fit, continue to play an important role for his squad. “We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us,” said Mourinho. “I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season.”