York sack Jackie McNamara, ask him to stay on for two weeks

York City have sacked Jackie McNamara following a poor start to the season - but the ex-Partick Thistle and Dundee United manager will remain in charge at the club until his successor is appointed.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The decision to part ways with the Scottish manager comes as no surprise with York floundering at the wrong end of the National League table.

Last midweek they were defeated 6-1 by previously winless Guiseley, prompting the club to release a statement which explained that a “positive result” was required from the following match at Braintree Town.

A 1-1 draw wasn’t enough to stop a seven-match run without a win, leaving the pre-season contenders for promotion only three points above the drop zone, and the board decided it was time to act.

However, rather than dismissing McNamara outright, a club statement explained they’ve asked the 42-year-old to continue taking the first-team until they’ve had time to hire his replacement.

The statement read: “Further to the statement last week regarding the future of York City manager, Jackie McNamara and following the game on Saturday, it has been decided, in the best interest of York City Football Club, that Jackie McNamara step down as First Team Manager.

“After purposeful discussions it was agreed that results and performances, in the main, have not been acceptable nor have they achieved the high standards expected.

“In order to assist the managerial transition period and to accommodate a thorough identification, interview and appointment process, the Chairman has asked Jackie McNamara to train and prepare the team until a suitable candidate has been determined.

“This process should be completed within two weeks.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: City eye Waghorn | Clubs ‘will want Barton’ | Lennon baffled

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY