West defeat North in Under-15 Inter Regional Cup at Toryglen

West girls started the new year in style with a 2-1 win over North in the Under-15 Inter Regional Cup at Toryglen in Glasgow.

Held on the day of the Forth Bridge closure, it was a challenge to get all the teams to the venue, but the final between the West and North was a great game – and it was a terrific match between two squads comprising a number of very young players.

Both teams worked collectively as a unit and there were hard-fought battles in centre midfield with Georgia Crooks – one of the Glasgow twins in the side – dominating proceedings as both teams pressed to score.

West started well and, for the first spell of the game, were only denied a goal by North’s hard-working centre-half duo of Jodie Strachan and Fiona Bruce and some excellent goalkeeping by Gail Gilmour.

The North, competing in the final for a first time, took the lead through Eilidh Shore and started a spell of pressure against the West who settled in to the game and after a wave of attacks they equalised through Lucy Sinclair.

As the end of the game approached and penalties were looming, two players entering the field for the west – Sophie Osman and Jodie Bell – and they put together some great linking play that resulted in Jodie scoring the winner in the last few minutes.

Having finished runners-up in the recent past, it was a first, and well-earned, victory for the West squad.

In the other play-off matches, it was honours even. South West and East drew 0-0 in the 3rd/4th place and Central versus South East, the 2016 champions, ended 2-2 for the 5th/6th spot.

Following the final, a selection of the girls were chosen to attend the final trial to be held at Toryglen tomorrow.