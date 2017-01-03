West and North to contest Girls’ Under-15 Regional Cup final

A new name will be on this season’s Girls’ Under-15 Regional Cup after West and North reached the final at Toryglen in Glasgow a week tomorrow.

West have been beaten by South East in the last four finals – twice in heartbreaking penalty shoot-outs – while North has made the most significant breakthrough this session. Last year the side finished sixth out of six.

The Banff Academy pair of Jodie Strachan and Fiona Bruce retain their places from last season’s North squad.

South East’s reign ended when they lost to both West and North in the group stages and will be in the 5th/6th play off this year against Central. East play South West in the 3rd/4th spot.