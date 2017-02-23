Wayne Rooney announces he is staying at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney has announced he is staying at Manchester United.

Momentum has been building over the 31-year-old’s Old Trafford future, with the riches on offer in the Chinese Super League a tantalising prospect.

It is understood Rooney’s agent Paul Stretford has been in China speaking to interested clubs - but the United and England captain has confirmed he is staying put.

In a statement, Rooney said: “Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I’m grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United.

“I hope I will play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts. It’s an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it.”

This season’s lack of game time had led the United skipper to consider his options, but the club’s all-time top scorer has decided to stay and fight for his place.

A deal taking Rooney to China before their transfer window closed next week was always understood to be highly unlikely, but Beijing Guoan, Guangzhou Evergrande, Jiangsu Suning and Tianjin Quanjian were reported to be among the interested parties.

United are pushing for a top-four finish, as well as Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup glory.

Whether Rooney is fit enough to be involved in Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Southampton remains to be seen, while questions will continue to linger over the player’s long-term future.

China will continue to remain an option, albeit one which may well bring his England career to an abrupt end.