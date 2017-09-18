Watch Paddy McCourt score ridiculous solo goal for Finn Harps

Former Celtic winger Paddy McCourt is still scoring eye-catching goals in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, as is evident by this solo goal for Finn Harps at the weekend.

McCourt, dubbed the ‘Derry Pele’ by Celtic fans, joined Harps in February after a spell with Glenavon, and showed that he still has the magic touch at the weekend as his side took on Sligo Rovers at Finn Park on Saturday night.

McCourt picked up the ball midway in the Rovers half, slalomed and sashayed his way past seven Sligo players before clipping the ball past Shaun Patton in the Rovers goal for Harps’ equaliser.

But there was more drama to come - former Rangers and Dunfermline midfielder Rhys McCabe netted an injury time winner for Sligo to consign Harps to a home defeat that sent the Donegal side into the relegation zone.

McCourt spent five years in Glasgow after signing for Celtic from his hometown of Derry City. After leaving Parkhead he was reported to be training with Hibernian, but he later joined Barnsley, before going on to have spells at Brighton, Notts County and Luton.