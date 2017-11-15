Video: Watch Martin O’Neill storm out of interview after Denmark loss

Martin O’Neill stormed off during a post-match interview after the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off loss to Denmark.

O’Neill was talking to RTE journalist Tony O’Donoghue and while the interview began in a placid enough fashion, the former Celtic boss took issue with some of O’Donoghue’s more probing questions and launched an impassioned defence of his tenure as Ireland boss, and became noticeably tetchy with O’Donoghue before storming off as RTE’s football correspondent attempted to ask a final question.

O’Neill later said he would need to have ‘a real think’ about his future after Christian Eriksen ended Ireland’s play-off bid in brutal fashion with a hat-trick as the Danes raced to a 5-1 play-off second leg victory in Dublin after last week’s goalless draw in Copenhagen.

O’Neill had been criticised for a perceived negative approach in the first leg, but a more expansive approach cost his side dearly on Tuesday after they had taken an early lead.

He said: “I’m really disappointed, obviously, we were well beaten in the end. We got off to a really good start and had a chance maybe to make it 2-0 and we probably needed that.

“But the two goals we conceded in a couple of minutes knocked us for six.”

O’Neill and his coaching team have verbally agreed contract extensions with the Football Association of Ireland, with their existing deals effectively expired.

But asked if the result would have any effect on his immediate future, O’Neill said: “Do you know what, I’ll have to have a real think about it.

“The disappointment obviously is very, very strong tonight because we haven’t been able to do it, but I have to commend the players on getting this far.”