Video: SFA unveil Euro 2020 logo for host city Glasgow

The Scottish FA have unveiled the official logo for Glasgow’s status as host city for the 2020 European Championships.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Scotland’s biggest city is among 13 from around Europe chosen to host games at the 2020 tournament, which to celebrate its 60th anniversary will be held in multiple countries.

Hampden Park will get three group games and one last 16 match to stage during the tournament.

Speaking at the unveiling of the official logo, SFA Stewart Regan said: “The history and magic of European football is inextricably linked to Scotland, Glasgow and Hampden Park.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Zidane tells Dembele to stay at Celtic | Warburton defends Barton signing | EPL clubs watch Quitongo

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY