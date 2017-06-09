VIDEO: Scotland v England 1872 reimagined by Queen’s Park

To celebrate the club’s 150th anniversary Queen’s Park have released an animation of the first international football match, between Scotland and England, 145 years ago.

The countries clash at Hampden Park on Saturday in an important World Cup qualifier. It will be the 114th meeting between the sides, dating back to 30 November 1872.

The match all those years ago holds great significance for the Spiders since the 11 Scotland players who took to the field at Hamilton Crescent were all assembled from Queen’s Park, the fourth oldest football club in the world.

The team even donned the Queen’s Park blue, their colours at the time, with the sister of player David Wotherspoon stitching a Lion rampant over the club’s crest.

Due to a dispute over payment no photographic evidence exists of the clash that ended in a goalless draw at the ground of West of Scotland Cricket Club.

Queen’s Park teamed up with QTV Sports to produce the animation which was inspired by the match report published in The Scotsman as well as an artist’s impression of the event by William Ralston. It aims to provide a contemporary portrayal of the historical event that gave birth to the oldest rivalry in international football.