Video: Köln fans sing ‘The Bonnie Banks o’ Loch Lomond’

A video is doing the rounds on social media showing German football fans singing the tune of ‘The Bonnie Banks o’ Loch Lomond’.

Taken before a match featuring FC Köln, the fans can be heard loudly singing along to ‘Mer stonn zo dir FC Kölle’, which is the club’s anthem and borrows the tune from the traditional Scottish song.

Koln fans use the tune of the popular Scottish song for their own anthem. Picture: AFP/Getty

The lyrics to the chorus, translated from German, are: “We pledge to you here our loyalty and honour, we stand by you FC Köln, and we walk with you through fire if it must be, remaining always by your side.”

‘The Bonnie Banks o’ Loch Lomond’ has been recorded by multiple artists, though fans will likely be familiar with the version by Scottish Celtic band Runrig. It is a favourite of the Tartan Army.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic face McCarthy fight | Rangers slam ‘vile’ bus vandals | Souness urges Ibrox board to invest

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY