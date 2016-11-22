Video: Attacker commits ‘worst miss in history of football’

A striker in the fourth tier of Serbian football has blown all previous nominations out of the water with what is surely the worst football miss of all time.

In a match between Lokomotive v Turbina, our mystery hero initially does well to steal in between defender and goalkeeper to take advantage of an ill-advised back pass.

After battling past the keeper, he is left with the simple task of rolling the ball into the back of the net, a task made even simpler as he advances to within a yard of the goal-line.

However, just as he’s about to strike, the ball takes an unexpected bounce off the turf, and his decision to blast the ball home from close range comes back to bite him in the most embarrassing way possible. Instead of finding the net, he sends the ball directly into the air and clean over the crossbar, leaving team-mates stunned as to how he could blow such an easy chance.

