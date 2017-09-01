Uefa probes PSG finances after Neymar and Mbappe transfers

Uefa has put Paris Saint-Germain’s finances under formal investigation after “recent transfer activity” triggered concern the club was again flouting rules designed to control excessive spending.

Uefa’s club finance monitoring panel intervened after Qatar-owned PSG broke the world transfer record when they paid the £198 million release clause in Neymar’s Barcelona contract and on Thursday signed Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe.

The deal for 18-year-old Mbappe was unusual as a loan with a commitment to pay a reported £166m next year. That fuelled speculation PSG was seeking to evade Uefa’s monitoring of spending rules designed to ensure clubs try to break even on their football income and spending on player transfers and wages.

“The investigation will focus on the compliance of the club with the break-even requirement, particularly in light of its recent transfer activity,” Uefa said in a statement.

The case suggests Uefa could be stricter with high-spending clubs under its President Aleksander Ceferin than his predecessor Michel Platini.

Uefa has power to bar clubs from the Champions League.

Still, there is no suggestion PSG’s place is at risk in the group-stage which kicks off later this month. The French side are due to face Celtic in their opening group match in Glasgow on 12 September.

Though PSG’s summer spending spree has clearly raised alarms with Uefa’s independent monitoring panel, the French club would seek to balance its books for the financial year by selling other star players in January.