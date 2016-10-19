Uefa investigate FC Copenhagen after fans set off fireworks

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against FC Copenhagen after the Danish club’s fans set off fireworks during their 1-0 Champions League defeat at Leicester.

European football’s governing body has been cracking down on the use of fireworks, flares and smoke bombs by supporters, with Celtic, Liverpool and Manchester City among the clubs recently fined or warned for breaching regulations on pyrotechnics.

A statement posted on Uefa’s official website said FC Copenhagen had been charged for “the setting off of fireworks - article 16 (2) of the Uefa disciplinary regulations” on Tuesday night.

Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body will hear the case on November 17.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Rotherham to sack Alan Stubbs? | Barton hints at Rangers exit | Rodgers backs ‘Shorty’ Griffiths

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY