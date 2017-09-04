Uefa confirms PSG investigation but Manchester City in clear

Manchester City are not being investigated in relation to Financial Fair Play rules following a complaint by LaLiga, Uefa has announced.

The European governing body has clarified its position after a statement from the Spanish league led to reports an official probe was being conducted.

That statement was made after LaLiga wrote to Uefa to make a formal complaint about City and Paris Saint-Germain. Uefa did announce last week that PSG are being investigated, but it is understood that was not prompted by LaLiga’s complaint and City are not being looked at.

A Uefa spokesperson said: “There is no investigation into Manchester City with regards to Financial Fair Play regulations. Any reports mentioning such an investigation are unsubstantiated.”

LaLiga’s complaints were made in a letter on 22 August.

A statement issued yesterday read: “There will be an investigation following the formal complaint filed by LaLiga asking Uefa to inspect Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City FC for violation of financial fair play regulations.

“LaLiga, the association of the best football teams in Spain, is pleased that Uefa has opened a formal investigation into financial fair play at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

“The investigation comes after LaLiga requested these tests from PSG and Manchester City FC in August.”

Acknowledging City were not actually being investigated, the statement then added: “LaLiga asks Uefa to continue its investigation, taking into account PSG’s history of actions. LaLiga asks Uefa to open a similar investigation to Manchester City.”

These issues have arisen after a summer transfer window in which PSG bought Neymar for a world record £198 million and secured another of Europe’s most highly-rated players, Kylian Mbappe, on a season-long loan. City spent more than £200m strengthening their squad.

LaLiga claims the finances at Qatari-owned PSG and Abu Dhabi-backed City “are not based on the market reality”.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas said: “The funding of PSG and Manchester City thanks to state aid distorts European competitions and creates an inflationary spiral that irreparably damages the football industry.”

City have been a frequent target for critics since their takeover by Sheikh Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008. They did fall foul of FFP regulations in 2014 and were hit with a fine, transfer spending cap and Champions League squad restriction.

But in recent years the club have shown strong signs of financial independence and have recorded profits in their last two financial years.