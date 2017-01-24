Twins Georgia and Mhairi Crooks named in Scotland squad

Glasgow High School twins Georgia and Mhairi Crooks helped West win the recent Under-15 Regional Tournament and they have now both been named in the Scottish Schools team this season.

The final trials took place at Toryglen in Glasgow last week and the squad will take part in the Bob Docherty Cup.

This year the tournament takes place in Dublin from 10-13 April.

Georgia and Mhairi are both 14 and in third year at Glasgow High and are all-round sporting stars.

The have also represented the school at hockey, tennis and badminton. Last session, they helped the High School win the North Regional School Tennis title.

As for football, the two girls from Bearsden have already played for Scotland in the Under-18 Scottish Independent Schools Association.

And they have another match for the team this week. It is against Australia in Edinburgh.

The High School of Glasgow has a third player – sixth year pupil Oli Crawford – in the team to meet the Aussies.