Tom Cairney among four Scots in PFA teams of the year

Four Scots feature among the teams of the year which have been named by the English PFA.

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, who made his senior international debut against Canada after being called up by manager Gordon Strachan last month, was named in the Championship team, while fellow midfielder John Fleck, who has helped Sheffield United win promotion, was included in the XI chosen from League One.

Scotland internationalists Jennifer Beattie and Jane Ross, both of whom have helped Manchester City Ladies become champions of the Women’s Super League were named in the WSL Team of the Year.

Chelsea and Tottenham dominate the PFA Premier League Team of the Year with four players from each club.

Blues midfielder N’Golo Kante and winger Eden Hazard, both nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, are included along with defensive duo Gary Cahill and David Luiz.

Spurs, who currently trail leaders Chelsea by four points in the title race, are represented by midfielder Dele Alli and striker Harry Kane, as well as full-backs Danny Rose and Kyle Walker.

Manchester United’s David De Gea gets the nod in goal, while Merseyside duo Sadio Mane, of Liverpool, and Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, the division’s top scorer with 24 goals, complete the line-up.

While Kane and Lukaku are also on the shortlist for player of the year, the other two nominees, United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal, miss out.

Anthony Knockaert is one of four Brighton players in the Championship Team of the Year. The French midfielder, the Championship’s Player of the Year, is joined by goalkeeper David Stockdale and defenders Bruno and Lewis Dunks, who celebrated promotion on Monday.

Newcastle trio Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles and Dwight Gayle are included, along with Leeds striker Chris Wood, and Aaron Mooy of Huddersfield. Fulham’s Cairney is joined by his clubmate, 16-year-old full-back Ryan Sessegnon.

Billy Sharp, who has scored 27 goals for Sheffield United, is named in the League One team, while John Marquis is in the League Two XI after his 26 strikes helped Doncaster to promotion.

Eni Aluko was overlooked by England for Euro 2017, but has been rewarded for finishing as top scorer in the Women’s Super League with a place in its Team of the Year.

The Chelsea Ladies striker netted nine goals in 16 games last season, but her 102-cap England career looks to be over after missing out on this summer’s tournament in the Netherlands.

Five players from Manchester City feature, England captain Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze and Jill Scott joining Beattie and Ross. Aluko’s Chelsea team-mate Karen Carney is also named, along with England vice-captain Jordan Nobbs.