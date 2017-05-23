Scottish football duo sign for new club in local McDonald’s

Stenhousemuir have completed the signing of Albion Rovers duo Michael Dunlop and Ross Dunlop - after the brothers put pen to paper in a local McDonald’s restaurant.

The Ochilview club posted two side-by-side pictures of each player signing their contracts along with a short statement.

Fans were quick to recognise the layout behind the players, while a sign with the slogan “Making the Happy Meal Fruitier” is also visible in the top right of both images.

Stenhousemuir have since removed the pictures from the statement on the official website, which reads: “The manager continues to develop his squad for the 2017/18 season and has completed two new signings.

“We’d like to welcome Michael Dunlop and Ross Dunlop to Stenhousemuir FC.

“Michael Dunlop has played for Ayr United, Queen’s Park, Dumbarton, Alloa and Brechin City. Most recently he has been playing with Albion Rovers.

“Ross Dunlop has played with Queen’s Park and Albion Rovers.

“The brothers both play in defensive positions and will boost the squad in this area.”

Bet the Stenny fans are lovin’ in... sorry.

