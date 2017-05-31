St Mirren tell Dundee: Jack Ross is going nowhere

St Mirren chairman Gordon Scott has told Dundee to forget about making a second move to land Buddies boss Jack Ross.

The Paisley outfit have officially rejected the Dens Park outfit’s approach to speak to Ross as they look for a permanent replacement for Paul Hartley.

The Dark Blues made their move for Ross when Neil McCann announced he was returning to his role as pundit for Sky Sports after successfully steering the Dees away from Ladbrokes Premiership relegation danger during a brief five-game spell as interim manager.

But Saints are desperate to cling on to the man who rescued them from slipping into League One after their remarkable escape act.

Reports have suggested the Taysiders are weighing up a second move, but Scott has told them not to bother.

In a statement posted on the club’s website, he said: “We can confirm that Dundee FC submitted a request to discuss their managerial vacancy with Jack Ross.

“We have replied informing them that Jack is under contract and that we won’t be giving them permission to speak to him. That is the end of it as far as we are concerned.”

