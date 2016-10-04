Jack Ross to leave Alloa and become new St Mirren manager

St Mirren have offered their manager’s job to Jack Ross yesterday afternoon and the Alloa boss has told both the Saints and the Wasps that he will be moving to Paisley.

The parting is an amicable one with Ross agreeing to take Alloa in this Saturday’s Irn-Bru cup-tie against Welsh side Bala Town before starting his new job.

Former Dumbarton assistant manager and Hearts under-20 coach Ross moved to the Indodrill Stadium last December for his first managerial post. However, he was unable to arrest a slide into League 1 from the Championship.

The 40-year-old recast his squad over the summer and his new look side made a blistering start to the new season winning ten games in a row as well as making Celtic work hard for a 2-0 Betfred Cup win a fortnight ago.

St Mirren held discussions with former Derby and Nottingham Forest manager Billy Davies in the wake of the sacking of Alex Rae last month as well as the vastly experienced Neil Warnock. However when they, along with ex-Falkirk, Hibs and Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss John Hughes, advised they were not proceeding with applications they moved onto Ross.

Ross told Alloa chairman Mike Mulraney yesterday afternoon that he was heading to St Mirren with a spokesperson for the League 1 promotion chasers saying: “Jack has made a very positive impression here and we are sorry to see him go. We are delighted that he has agreed to stay on and help us at the weekend.”

“We also need to start our search for a new manager to replace him.”

