Barnsley agree fee for Stephen Mallan but sent bid to fans’ site

Barnsley have agreed a fee of around £300k with St Mirren for Stephen Mallan according to reports, despite sending their bid for the player to a fans’ site.

The 21-year-old was an integral part in St Mirren’s Championship surviving, netting 11 goals and assisting a further 22 in all competitions. In the last nine league games he has proved himself as ready for the next step in his career, with six goals and nine assists.

The recent form has made the midfielder one of the in-demand players in the country and Barnsley have looked to secure his signature swiftly.

However, initial attempts were thwarted earlier in the week after the Championship club sent their offer to fans’ site Black & White Army which is stmirren.co.uk as opposed to stmirren.com. They have now located the correct details to make an appealing offer which reportedly includes possible add-ons and a sell-on fee.

The Yorkshire club finished 14th in the English second tier and have developed a reputation of developing young and promising talent under manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Mallan shot to prominence in 2014 when he scored a wonderful solo goal at Dens Park in his fifth appearance. In total he has made 112 appearances for the Buddies, scoring 29 goals.