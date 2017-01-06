St Johnstone signings: How every recruit has fared this season

As Scottish Premiership clubs enter the January transfer window, Craig Fowler looks back upon their business so far this season and ranks every signing out of ten.

Keith Watson - 1

A transfer that never made much sense, Watson had a spotty top flight pedigree and suffered with injury issues through the last few years. It wasn’t expected he’d get a Premiership move after a OK-but-not-great spell with St Mirren in the lower end of the Championship, let alone a top six club. Unsurprisingly, it’s not worked out.

Richard Foster - 8

The journeyman full-back has slotted in seamlessly and is now first-choice right-back following the retirement of Dave Mackay. A much-maligned figure during his days with Aberdeen and Rangers, he’s now a reliable workhorse. You always know you’re going to get a solid shift from Ricky Foster, wherever he plays at full-back or in midfield, which he can cover on both flanks.

Paul Paton - 5

Murray Davidson and Chris Millar have their injury issues, so Paton was signed to provide some added steel and cover at centre-midfield. So far that’s what he’s done, but he’s not on a par with his team-mates in terms of performance. He lacks the dynamism of Millar and the drive of Davidson. A useful if unspectacular addition.

Blair Alston - 6

Alston arrived with high expectations having scored into double figures last season with Falkirk in the Championship. Overall he’s done fairly well, even if the step up in class has been a little steep for him at times. Despite being 24, he’s still a raw talent; often unsure of the right decision to make or even how best to use his body as he tries to combine good technique with a target man’s frame. Expect more to come.

Michael Coulson - 3

Saints needed some pace in the wide positions and an extra option in attack and they thought they were getting it from the 28-year-old. While injuries have held him back, he’s still had enough chances to make an impact but his influence has been negligible thus far.

Joe Gormley - 1

He played twice before deciding that his stint in Perth was so bad that he’d rather quit playing full-time professional football altogether. No, seriously.

