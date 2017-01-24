Scottish football side unleash Eiffel 65 inspired promo video

Mercifully, some of you will not be old enough to remember Eiffel 65, while others will be too old to have encountered them in the first place.

They were a late 90s Italian pop group trio who created a trans-continental hit - it reached No.1 in the UK charts (shame on us) - entitled Blue (Da Ba Dee).

Dylan it was not, but the irritatingly catchy tune was a smash hit at the time and has just about managed to hang around the pop culture consciousness since its 1999 release, even if present day plays are mostly restricted to functions hosted by bad DJs.

Now, 18 years later, the song has been brought back to the forefront of Scottish football minds by none other than St Johnstone as the music behind their promotion campaign #PaintItBlue.

Why they couldn’t have remixed Paint It Black by the Rolling Stones is a question only the Perth side can answer, but it’s a fun two-minute, 30-second clip of several Saints first-team players looking thoroughly awkward as they mime along to the 1999 track.

Some do a better job (Chris Millar) than others (Blair Alston, Paul Paton and everyone else), while crowds of dancing children also appear, dabbing away to their hearts content in the stands and on the hallowed McDiarmid Park turf.

The reason behind the campaign is to encourage supporters to turn up and wear as much blue as possible when St Johnstone host Hamilton this weekend in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Saints are looking for an enthusiastic backing from the support as they look to improve on their inconsistent league form at home. Tommy Wright’s side have one only once in the last five Premiership fixtures at McDiarmid Park.

