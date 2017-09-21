Richard Foster cited after ‘kicking referee’s door’

St Johnstone defender Richard Foster has been handed an excessive misconduct charge by the Scottish Football Association.
This comes after reports stated the full-back had kicked the referee’s door in his side’s recent 3-2 defeat at Dens Park.
During the match, Foster was adjudged to have fouled A-Jay Leitch Smith in the penalty area, handing Dundee what would ultimately prove to be the winning goal after Sofien Moussa converted the spot-kick.
Foster faces a Hampden hearing on October 5.
