Rangers outcast Michael O’Halloran named August player of the month

Michael O’Halloran, on loan at St Johnstone from Rangers, has been named the Scottish Premiership’s player of the month for August.

O’Halloran - who has no future at Ibrox according to Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha - was in fine form on his return to McDiarmid Park, netting four goals in four league games for Tommy Wright’s side.

Tommy Wright, left and O'Halloran with the awards. Picture: SNS Group

And the Northern Irishman made it a Perthshire double, as he was named manager of the month after St Johnstone’s unbeaten start to the season.

O’Halloran, 26, began his career at Bolton, before returning to his native Scotland with St Johnstone in Janaury 2014, and made 90 appearances for the Saints before joining Rangers for a fee of around £500,000 in February 2016.

However, he struggled to make an impact at Ibrox after Mark Warburton signed him, and last month Caixinha said in a press conference: “[O’Halloran] is not my type of player. He’s not the type of player Rangers needs.

“You need to see that sometimes if you take the same person to different contests, is he going to give you the same?

“That’s what you need to understand. In my opinion he does not have [what you need] to play for Rangers.”

Martyn Waghorn and Joe Garner have caught the eye since linking up at Ipswich, while Barrie McKay has also impressed since joining former boss Warburton at Nottingham Forest.

But Caixinha, pointing at the Rangers crest on his sweatshirt, continued: “It is a totally different situation to wear this badge.

“You need to feel this responsibility. It’s not harder to wear this badge, you just need to be the right one.”

