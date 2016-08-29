Ex-Hearts defender Brad McKay released by St Johnstone

Defender Brad McKay has been released by St Johnstone, the Perth club have announced.

The 23-year-old joined Saints from Hearts as a free agent on a two-year deal in the summer of 2015, but has now been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Tommy Wright.

Wright told the club’s official website: “It’s never an easy decision to release players but our situation is that with early-season injuries to Tom Scobbie and Keith Watson I needed to bring in a full-back, and particularly a full-back who can play equally well on both sides of the pitch and I’ve gained that by signing Richard Foster.

“It has simply been a case that to get one player in, one had to be released and I feel that with Steven Anderson fit, Liam Gordon available and Ally Gilchrist coming back from injury plus the fact that Keith Watson can play in the middle of defence if required, that we have more than enough cover and unfortunately I didn’t see Brad playing regularly.

“We’ve been in dialogue with Brad over recent days and I hope that by releasing him it allows him to find another club and he leaves here with our best wishes.”

