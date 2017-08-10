Chris Kane sent on loan a week after St Johnstone contract extension

St Johnstone have sent striker Chris Kane to Queen of the South on loan.

The 22-year-old has signed for the Doonhamers on a deal until January and will be joined in Dumfries by 20-year-old Saints defender Jason Kerr.

Kane was last week handed a new two-year deal by St Johnstone and Queens boss Gary Naysmith believes he can help the frontman make himself an established part of Tommy Wright’s side in future.

He said: “Chris is a proven goalscorer in both the Premiership and Championship. He is our type of player, a young lad who wants to develop.

“We have built up a good relationship with Tommy Wright and the coaching staff at St Johnstone so that’s helped us get the two boys in. They know that Zander Clark was looked after during his loan spell at Dumfries and they like that we send them clips after each game so that they can keep track of their players.

“Chris has become a bit frustrated at not playing every week, so to develop his career he wants to come to try to get a regular game.

“We have two experienced strikers in Derek Lyle and Stephen Dobbie that he can learn from.”

Naysmith has already worked with Kerr, 20, after he helped the manager’s previous club East Fife win the 2016 Ladbrokes League Two title during a previous loan spell.

“Jason is a young centre-half who has done well and already has good experience,” added Naysmith. “I didn’t think he would be available to us but I’m delighted to be reunited with him and I’m sure he will be a good signing for the club.”

Meanwhile, Saints are looking to bounce back from their Betfred Cup exit at the hands on Partick Thistle when they welcome Motherwell to McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

And Wright is not concerned about their form after the 3-0 defeat.

“We weren’t ruthless enough,” he said. “The fact we forced 10 corners in the game showed we were very much in the ascendancy but ultimately the better team won because Partick defended better than us.

“But we did take our chances on the opening day against Kilmarnock and have been scoring regularly in pre-season so we don’t need to worry about it too much.”

