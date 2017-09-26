Who could Scotland face in the UEFA Nations League?

The draw for the 2018 UEFA Nations League takes place in January 2018, but who could Scotland face in the newest international tournament?

A lot depends on where teams place in the Interim National Team Coefficient Rankings, with the most recent rankings published after the last round of European qualifiers on September 5.

Scotland taking on Romania in March 2004 at a poorly-attended friendly match at Hampden. Romania won 2-1. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Depending on future results, there is a chance Scotland could find themselves in League B - despite the possibility of dropping into League D being a very real possibility just six months ago.

Scotland currently sit 29th in the rankings, with five teams between them and League B - Serbia in 28th, Montenegro in 27th, Albania in 26th, Slovenia in 25th and Hungary in 24th.

Based on current rankings with Scotland in 29th and thus League C, here’s how the four leagues would look:

League A, teams to be split into 4 x groups of 3: Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, France, England, Italy, Poland, Croatia, Iceland, Wales.

League B, teams to be split into 4 x groups of 3: Russia, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Turkey, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, Hungary.

League C, teams to be split in 1 x group of 3 and 3 x groups of 4: Slovenia, Albania, Montenegro, Serbia, SCOTLAND, Czech Republic, Romania, Greece, Bulgaria, Israel, Norway, Cyprus, Finland, Estonia, Azerbaijan.

League D, teams to be split into 4 x groups of 4: Lithuania, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, FYR Macedonia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Latvia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Malta, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar.

As it stands, Scotland would be in Pot One of the League C draw, with Gordon Strachan’s men up against the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovenia. If Scotland hadn’t moved up the rankings by two places, they would - based on June’s rankings - be in a group with Albania, Serbia and Montenegro.

This is all provisional, however, as the league line-ups can only be confirmed after European Qualifying ends in October - so teams could still move up and down the coefficient rankings.

Wales, for example, moved up ten spots and into League A from League B after results from September’s qualifiers were taken into account.

• READ MORE - All you need to know about the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League