Where does Slovenia rank in Scotland’s long list of glorious failures?

Failing gloriously is Scotland’s favourite pastime. So it wasn’t all that surprising to see the national team indulge in it again on Sunday evening with the 2-2 draw in Slovenia, ending the World Cup qualifying campaign on a sour yet six-match unbeaten note.

But how does that stack up against all the other glorious failures from through the years? Craig Fowler goes through his list.

13. Scotland v Holland, Euro 2004 play-off

This one appears bottom of the list because the failure was only half glorious. Had Scotland, having defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in the first game, gone out 2-1, 3-1 or 3-2 on aggregate then it could be judged completely. Our opponents had a much stronger squad and even managing to win the first leg at Hampden was some achievement. However, there’s no excuse for losing the second leg 6-0.

Berti Vogts, in his infinite wisdom, chose to attack the much-fancied hosts. His reasoning was clear: Scotland could not rely on getting another clean sheet away to a side with Marc Overmars, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rafael van der Vaart in the starting XI, along with Patrick Kluivert coming off the bench. Yet there are many ways to skin a cat, and keeping things tight in the opening period and trying to nick one on the counter was probably the smarter approach.

12. Scotland 0 - 1 Holland, World Cup 2010 qualifiers

While this was a valiant effort against a team who’d won every match in the qualifying group to that point, there wasn’t much glory about the rest of the campaign.

Coming off the back of the 2008 qualifiers (more on that later) expectations were high for the Scots. Unfortunately the bubble was soundly popped with a opening defeat in Macedonia and things didn’t get much better from there. Famed for Chris Iwelumo’s miss in the 0-0 home draw with Norway, this team would eventually exit after a late Eljero Elia goal ensured defeat at Hampden. With a mediocre points total, a draw wasn’t good enough to finish as one of the best runners-up, so Elia’s strike, which came from a David Weir error, sealed our fate.

11. Scotland 0 - 1 Brazil, World Cup Italia ‘90

Andy Roxburgh’s side put up a brave fight before Müller finally broke the deadlock with nine minutes remaining, as Scotland exited the group having failed to finish among the top two.

This campaign is remembered for the infamous 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica in the opening match. Embarrassing though that was, what some forget is that Costa Rica would go on to defeat Sweden in their final match, which meant Scotland would have needed a victory over Brazil to stand any chance.

10. Scotland 2 - 2 Poland, Euro 2016 qualifiers

What started out with so much promise ended in familiar disappointment. A draw away to Poland and win over Ireland at Celtic Park had us in the driving seat to finally end the long barren run without an appearance at an international tournament (I’m cruelling dismissing the Kirin Cup here.)

A not-so-surprising defeat to Georgia was a big set-back, but everything looked like it would be fine if Gordon Strachan’s boys could defeat Poland at Hampden. An early goal for the visitors put Scotland in a hole before they came roaring back, as Steven Fletcher added to a fantastic strike by Matt Ritchie.

Just when it looked like the Euros, or at least a play-off spot, were within our grasp, word came through that Ireland were beating Germany. That result is why this particular failure doesn’t rank any higher on the list. Even had we won, our chances of qualifying were still remote.

Still, it was a kick in the nether-regions when Robert Lewandowski equalised in injury-time, ending all hope.

9. Scotland 2 - 2 USSR, World Cup 1982

One moment pushes this failure down the rankings as it’s remembered as “comedic” more than “glorious”.

With the score at 1-1 and six minutes remaining, Scotland were pushing for the winning goal they needed to advance past the group stages. Dealing with a routine high ball which was just crossing halfway line, Willie Miller and Alan Hansen crashed into each other, while simultaneously poking through a perfectly-weighted through ball for Ramaz Shengelia to run on to. The attacker made no mistake, rounding Alan Rough and putting the Soviets in front.

In typical Scottish style, they then found the goal they’d been looking for, only three minutes too late, when Graeme Souness fired in off the post.

8. Slovenia 2 - 2 Scotland, World Cup 2018 qualifiers

Perhaps I’m being harsh on the latest bout of inevitable disappointment. After all, coming back from being dead and buried in the group, finishing on a run of four wins from a six-match unbeaten stretch, is fairly glorious if you think about it. Maybe I’m being swayed by the resentment I have at continually being made to feel like this.

In the end, there’s just too much negativity around Gordon Strachan and his leadership of the national squad to call this glorious. Since it came at the conclusion of a campaign which included the score ‘Scotland 1 - 1 Lithuania’ it doesn’t deserve to place any higher.

7. Scotland 1 - 2 Brazil, World Cup 1998

Placing this so high may be a contradiction of the ‘glorious failure’ criteria which flows through the rest of the article. It was only the first game of the group, not the last, and the defining moment of this World Cup group stage should be the embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Morocco.

The reason why it sits in nicely at No.7 is because it perfectly encapsulates the ‘glorious failure’ complex. Scotland lost this game. You only get three matches at a World Cup in order to prolong your stay, and we lost one of them. Yes, we gave the reigning world champions a black eye and performed so much better against the likes of Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Roberto Carlos than anyone would have expected, but we still lost the game.

Instead, John Collins’ penalty, ultimately irrelevant in the final score, feels like it’s been immortalised. Although, our failure to qualify for another tournament since is probably a big reason for that.

6. Scotland 2 - 2 England, World Cup 2018 qualifiers

Including two matches from the same qualification campaign may be wearing the point a bit thin, but the manner of the result and identity of the opponent means it deserves it’s own placing.

In the last 32 years, Scotland have beaten England only once, and even that was a defeat (stay tuned). An entire generation don’t know what it’s like to experience the unequivocal joy of defeating our greatest rivals on an international stage.

That was all about to change at Hampden Park last June. Leigh Griffiths two free-kicks... they were like something from a fairly-tale. Think about it. How often do you see a player score two free-kicks in the space of three matches, let alone three minutes. His second seemed like a miracle. It would have gone down in history as one of our greatest ever victories.

Instead we had our heart ripped out. Not to mention the fact that Harry Kane’s late goal would ultimately play a massive role in Scotland failing to reach the play-offs.

5. Scotland 1 - 0 Switzerland, Euro 96

For a period of time this result looked like it was going to be enough. Scotland came into the game expecting that they’d need to win by four or more goals and hope England could do them a favour by defeating the Dutch. Instead, rather surprisingly, the scores were reversed. Playing their best international tournament football of the last... 51 years, England were 4-0 up against the Dutch. Coupled with Ally McCoist’s superb opener for Craig Brown’s side, it was enough to send Scotland through.

Unfortunately, fate was conspiring against the Tartan Army at this tournament. If it wasn’t Uri Geller moving the ball before Gary McAllister’s penalty against England, it was David Seaman’s gaping legs allowing Patrick Kluivert to score. A consolation in the context of that match, but enough to take the Dutch through to the quarter-finals on goal difference.

4. Scotland 3 - 2 Holland, World Cup 1978

If ‘Scottish glorious failures’ was a question in Family Fortunes, this would undoubtedly be the top answer. Archie Gemmill’s mazy run and finish, immortalised in the film Trainspotting, is arguably the most iconic goal in Scottish national team history.

It was a performance, against the eventual finalists, which is still looked upon fondly, even though it wasn’t enough to advance as a three-goal victory was required. Why isn’t it No.1?

Well, taking into account what went before, I couldn’t stick it right at the top of the list. Context is required, and Scotland were left needing a miracle because they’d been so pitiful in the previous games, a loss to Peru and draw with Iran. Glorious if looking solely at the match, yes, but the campaign as a whole certainly wasn’t.

3. England 0 - 1 Scotland, Euro 2000 play-off

In another era this wouldn’t have counted. Kids, you’ll have to believe me, there was once a time when Scotland and England were considered almost equals on the international stage. In fact, as recently as 1982, Scotland had more head-to-head wins over the Auld Enemy.

This had all changed by the time we got to 1999. A combination of the two teams trending in different directions, and the abolition of the Home Championships meant Scotland had not tasted a victory over their rivals since 1985 - a run of one victory in nine.

It didn’t get any better when a Paul Scholes double at Hampden Park seemed to all but assured Kevin Keegan’s side of a place at Euro 2000. From a distance it seemed like the visitors were on a hiding to nothing in the return leg, but the players felt the first result had flattered their opponents and took to the second leg with real verve and confidence.

Don Hutchison’s goal had us all dreaming of an unlikely comeback and it may have happened if Christian Dailly’s late bullet of a header had gone anywhere other than directly at David Seaman.

Instead, we were left with the consolation that we’d won the final match between the two sides at the old Wembley. Failure doesn’t get much more glorious than that.

2. 1974 World Cup

Good sportsmanship and an ignorance over the importance of goal difference was Scotland’s undoing in this campaign.

In the opening match against Zaire, Scotland went 2-0 up after 34 minutes. Sensing their undoubted superiority over their opponents, they played out the result of the inevitable victory. Three points is three points, after all.

The naivety was highlighted in Zaire’s next game when Yugoslavia defeated their beleguered opponents 9-0. Scotland, meanwhile, outplayed world champions Brazil, but couldn’t get the breakthrough in a frustrating 0-0 draw.

Failure to defeat Yugoslavia in their final game, a 1-1 draw, meant Brazil just needed to better Scotland’s score against the African nation, which they did winning 3-0 - a match infamous for Mwepu Ilunga running out of the Zaire wall to boot a Brazil free-kick down the other end of park before it was taken.

1. Scotland 1 - 2 Italy, Euro 2008 qualifiers

Here we are. The most glorious of all the failures. Scotland’s second half slugfest with Italy for a place in the 2008 European Championships. An unfancied team from pot 4, going toe-to-toe with the reigning world champions.

Make no mistake, Scotland were dealt a cruel hand with this qualification group. Not only did it contain the two World Cup finalists from the 2006 tournament, it also had World Cup quarter-finalists Ukraine and a Lithuanian side who still had a bit of quality about their national team.

The objective was just to improve Scotland’s reputation and FIFA ranking by finishing third above Lithuania. Anything else was looked upon as nonsensical. And yet, two victories over France had them in the position to pull off the impossible.

Defeat against Georgia - why is it always Georgia? - left Alex McLeish’s team needing all three points against Italy at Hampden, a task made tougher by a Luca Toni goal inside two minutes.

Refusing to go quietly into the night, Scotland fought back and Barry Ferguson’s second half equaliser had us all believing. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be. Pouring forward in search of a winner - a draw would have kept Scotland in contention, but in all likelihood they needed a victory - James McFadden passed up two chances before a late Christian Panucci header killed off any remaining hope.

It is widely believe that the officials cheated Scotland because of a bizarre free-kick decision which led to Italy’s winner, though accusations of bias don’t stand up to scrutiny, seeing as Italy had a perfectly good goal disallowed at 1-0 and Ferguson was offside before he netted his equaliser.

