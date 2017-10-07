VIDEO: Relive Gary Caldwell’s famous winning goal versus France

As Scotland prepare to go into the breach once more in Slovenia on Sunday, fans are able to put themselves in an even merrier mood by reliving Gary Caldwell’s famous winning goal against France - exactly 11 years ago.

• READ MORE: Was James McFadden’s iconic winner in France really a ‘wonder goal’?

The fine finish from Caldwell took Scotland top of the table for qualification for Euro 2008. In a group which contained the 2006 World Cup finalists, Italy and France, as well as Ukraine and perennial nuisances Georgia, it gave the country hope that they could achieve the unthinkable.

Despite falling short, it was one of a number of thrilling moments during the campaign. And it is a moment most fans will know where they were when the ball hit the back of the net.

Who can produce a similar moment on Sunday?